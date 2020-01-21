DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcomed their second baby

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck, as they just received their second child together. Khaled shared the news with his followers, making them excited and happy for the couple.

Marlo Hampton is also here to receive the news, and jumped into the comments section to flaunt her joy for the happy couple.

Anyway, here is the photo Khaled shared on his social media account:

A follower published this: "This child already has his name in multiple songs and albums," while another person wrote: "He is a great father, I am very happy for him and his lady." Congratulations !!! & # 39;

Many people congratulated the couple, and some even made some jokes about Khales in the delivery room and making a new album for the baby.

One commenter said: "I am thinking about how unpleasant it should be in the delivery room,quot; and someone else posted this: "GOD is the greatest." Congratulations to you, Nicole and Asahd! "

An Instagram installer wrote: less Bless Mama Nicole and Khaled 2.0.! Here is health and happiness, fam! "And a follower mother said:" All thanks and worship to Almighty God. Congratulations to my brother @djkhaled. "

A fan wrote: ‘Congratulations, I am very happy for the extension to your family. well deserved. Another guy for the empire, "and another person also congratulated the family:" Congratulations! All who believe in God for their own babies this 2020, will carry their babies … "

Another of DJ Khaled's fans wrote the following sweet message: Congratulations to the family! The best blessing of all. Enjoy love, family and health! "

In other news, at the end of last year, Khaled told his social media followers that his main goal in life was to "inspire the world,quot; and have a legacy.

Ad

Congratulations to the couple and the child is healthy and happy!



Post views:

0 0