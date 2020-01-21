DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcome their second child together

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck, as they have officially welcomed their second child together.

Khaled turned to social networks to announce the arrival of his new bundle of joy. He said: “THANK YOU, ALLAH!

THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! "

Hours before the birth of his baby, Khaled posted photos from inside the hospital to inform his fans that he was about to fall.

A few days earlier, he shared one of Nicole's maternity photos and said in the caption: "BABY WATCH ALERT # 2 Otra Otra Another! Soon comes! Honey, honey, you have this! We have this! We have this! And we love you so much!

He later shared a picture of his arms with the prints of his new babies and said: "INSPIRED! ANOTHER! 👶 THANK YOU THANK YOU! GOD IS THE BEST!"

Again in September, the couple announced that their second child was on their way, and Khaled has been expressing his excitement of becoming the father of two children.

Both he and Nicole welcomed their first son Asahd in 2016, and he has been sharing his son's life with his fans literally since entering this world.

In May, while promoting his latest album "Father of Asahd," Khaled spoke with the New York Postand expressed his love and said: “Asahd, for me, is the purest form of love. He is my son and, like, everything I do is for him. So imagine being in the studio with your son or daughter, and everything you do will be better and better. It is simply beautiful. "

Congratulations again to Khaled and Nicole for their new bundle of joy!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94