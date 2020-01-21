Distrust of the main driver of armed violence in the United States: Report | USA news

A new report on armed violence in the United States highlights the connection between distrust of the police to reduce the reporting of crimes and increase the justice of vigilantes.

The Giffords Law Center report to prevent armed violence explores an increase in armed violence in many major US cities between 2014 and 2017 and its connection to police violence and the growing distrust between the police and the communities they serve.

"This report condenses the main recent research in the field to explain how cycles of distrust and disconnection feed the cycles of violence," said the executive summary of the report.

Such caution leads victims not to report crimes or participate as witnesses in investigations, the report concluded. After cases of high-profile police brutality, calls to 911 to the police fall in part on a "cycle of distrust,quot; that makes it difficult for the police to solve the crimes, which causes the numbers of arrests to decrease.

"Witnesses and grieving survivors must be able to rely on their police forces to keep them safe, treat them fairly and respond to the priorities of their communities, otherwise, a few desperate will resort to the violence of the vigilantes," he said. Ari Freilich, state policy. Director of the Giffords Law Center, said in a statement.

"But the simple truth is that for millions of Americans, especially communities of color, the status quo is not gaining that trust or providing security or justice."

An example cited by the report was a 2016 study by researchers at Harvard, Yale and Oxford, which detailed how Milwaukee's beating of Frank Jude, 26, by a group of police officers out of service outside a party in 2004 It led to a 20 percent drop in emergency calls that report crimes in the city, despite an increase in violence during the same period.

Investigators discovered that the number of calls from white neighborhoods decreased briefly after the incident was made public, but soon returned to normal, while the fall in predominantly black neighborhoods was "large and lasting,quot; for more than a year. .

The Giffords Law Center report, which explores how armed violence is related to racial inequality, also highlights several cities, including Camden, New Jersey, Stockton, California and Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the reform has proven effective.

Jesse Jannetta, principal investigator of the Urban Institute whose work is cited by the report, told Al Jazeera that the findings highlight the "emerging thinking,quot; about how police forces should prioritize building trust.

"Particularly when you have a community where the levels of violence are high, (building trust) is rarely one of the first things named in the work that needs to be done," said Jannetta. "Often, much of the immediate response that occurs when there are peaks of violence is a great application of the law that, in fact, can exacerbate trust issues where they already exist, and hinder the construction of peace and maintain it during long term. "

Highlights about race and violence

Violence continues to disproportionately affect young men in communities of color, according to the report, with violence accounting for 50 percent of the deaths of young black men and boys aged 15 to 24 in the US. UU. In 2016 and 20 percent of the deaths of Hispanic men and boys in the same age range during that year. Violence accounted for only 4 percent of the deaths of white men and boys aged 15 to 24.

Overall, African-American citizens accounted for 51 percent of victims of homicide by firearms nationwide from 2010 to 2017, while only 7 percent of the U.S. population. UU., According to the report.

In addition, armed violence in the United States continues to occur in concentrated areas. In 2015, more than a quarter of homicides with firearms occurred in neighborhoods in the city that represent only 1.5 percent of the country's total population.

Nationally, nearly a third of Americans seriously injured in gun-related crimes did not report the crime to the authorities, according to the report, while more than half of African-American homicides never led to an arrest, according to an investigation by the Washington Post cited by the report.

"When the formal justice system is seen as absent, abusive or ineffective, a small number of individuals are forced into violent vigilantism," says the report, which cites studies showing that victims of violence are more likely to commit violence and join later. street cliques for self defense.

Because only a small fraction, on average about 0.6 percent of a city's population, is responsible for non-fatal killings and shootings, the report concluded that police strategies are needed that "treat the remaining 99 percent of the population. as victims, witnesses and critical partners to address violent crime, rather than part of the problem. "