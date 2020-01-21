Diddy gets excited about his son, Christian King combs who is modeling for Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week – Fans say Kim Porter would be proud

Diddy could not be a more proud father. Now he is falling in love with his son, Christian King Combs, who is modeling for Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week. Watch the video Diddy shared on his social media account.

Many fans praised Diddy's son, but there were also those who hated the comments and offered their opinion on the designer's clothes.

Someone said: "The face is fierce … go to the urban and take the urban to the fashion runway," and another fan said the King's mother would be proud: "Kim would be proud!" ❤️ ’

Another follower said: ‘He is officially a model. The face is beautiful. "

Someone else said: "Okay, so let's not act as if we don't see what he has about what is coming to this world," and another enemy published this: "Of all the things I could do in this world with All the resources you have, choose to be a model? Well. & # 39;

One commenter said: ‘The pants are too big and look ridiculous. And those clodhoppers on his feet make him look like he has lead feet, and it is laborious to lift them. "#NotAGoodLookAtAll,quot;.

Apart from this, Diddy appeared in the headlines not long ago when he celebrated his late friend Notorious B.I.G.

Diddy couldn't be more excited after the legend, The Notorious B.I.G. It was included in the Rock & Roll 2020 Hall of Fame.

Diddy shared a crazy video on his social media account to mark this great milestone for music.

Whitney Houston and Biggie were announced as two of the six artists who will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. Diddy and Biggie fans couldn't be happier and more proud.

Diddy has also been excited about his other children and the rapper always makes sure to praise his achievements.



