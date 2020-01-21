Did Rhea Chakraborty make him an official of Insta with Sushant Singh Rajput?



Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who impressed everyone with his recent performances in films like M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, celebrated his birthday today. Sushant's rumored girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, wished the actor two beautiful images and a legend. The actress wrote: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful supermassive black hole known to mankind! Shine on your crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput I to âÂ ï¸Â ðÂŸ§¡ #boywithagoldenheart #reality



Sushant also acknowledged Rhea's post and replied: "Thank you, my Rockstar."





While the two often meet in dates and dinners throughout the city, they still choose to keep silent about the state of their relationship. Earlier in an interview when Sushant was asked if he was dating Rhea, the actor said: "I am not allowed to say. It is not that someone else is saying that I am not allowed to say it. I cannot afford to say so." anything."





Well, we wonder if Rhea just made it official of Insta with his post.