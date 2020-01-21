Did Deepika Padukone reject the biographical film of Nati Binodini by Pradeep Sarkar?

Deepika Padukone's latest release, Chhapaak, received high praise from both critics and the public. The director of Meghna Gulzar dealt with the serious issue of acid attacks. The film was based on the story of a survivor of an acid attack in real life, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika touched many hearts with the representation of the survivor of the acid attack in the film.

After seeing it on the big screen as Malti in Chhapaak, everyone is eager to know the details of their next project. The filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is working on the biographical film of Bindoni Dasi, famous as Nati Binodini. She was born in prostitution, but became a famous theater artist in the 19th century. Sources reported that the creators of the film had approached Deepika for the film and she showed great interest in the project. However, the sources reveal that he rejected the offer because he wants to make cheerful films. "The creators met with Deepika a couple of months ago to give him a story telling. He liked the story and agreed to read the script. But then he took care of Chhapaak's promotions and kept them hanging in limbo saying he would return to Finally, his team returned after more than a month saying that he could not make the film, since he wanted to make happy songs and not heavy or serious films, which would consume him emotionally, "the source said.

Well, now there are rumors that manufacturers have approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role.