Derek Jeter is a member of the Hall of Fame, so here are six things that made Jeter, Jeter

%MINIFYHTML69f5630b1183d5d58856562a2dc2711a11% %MINIFYHTML69f5630b1183d5d58856562a2dc2711a12%

It almost seems like a dirty and incorrect thing to say in 2020, but here it is: Derek Jeter was actually a great player. And now he is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Is not that just disgusting? "The Captain,quot; and his five rings (of which the Yankees are 27, in case a Bombers fan has not reminded you in the last 15 minutes), they will be immortalized forever within the walls of the Hall of the Baseball fame in Cooperstown.

%MINIFYHTML69f5630b1183d5d58856562a2dc2711a13% %MINIFYHTML69f5630b1183d5d58856562a2dc2711a14%

What happens with Jeter, and it is no secret, is that he is both a great player and an advertising byproduct of New York media and fans. We all know that baseball is not an individual game. You cannot measure individual success in the team's achievements, but Jeter was a large part of the Yankees dynasty of the 90s, something we will have to wait a long time to see again. And although Jeter was a great player, the deification of the number 2 seems to be a bit, say, excessive.

MORE: Nolan Arenado feels disrespected by Rockies

Jeter's 72.4 bWAR, his 3,465 hits, his championship rings and his first-jump pitches are enough reasons to place him in the Hall of Fame on his first vote, after all.

But, dear. You are not alone tired to hear about Derek Jeter? I mean, we understand it! He is really handsome! I was a superstar in New York! He never got into trouble! What a Goodie 2-Shoes. The kind of mascot of a true teacher. Gag me

But, after all, there is only one Jeter: a lightning rod for criticism and a god among New York sports fans. He was the consummate professional. He gave nothing to the media while giving fans everything he had. And that is what makes Jeter, Jeter.

There are many moments in the field that made Jeter what he is, and there are some things outside the field that add fuel to his myth. The success number 3,000, The Flip, the gift baskets, the lexicon of the supermodels and actresses with whom it has come out, their SNL sketches and their appearance of "Seinfeld,quot; are some of the things that did not make the cut.

So, without further ado, here are six moments that made Derek Jeter Derek Jeter with great help from Jeter's fatigue, a dash of sarcasm and sincere thanks:

6. He was actually decent in & # 39; The Other Guys & # 39 ;.

The good thing is that Jeter is (moderately) better playing short field than acting.

In the 2010 comedy "The Other Guys," the Yankees shortstop has a rather small part, but it is memorable: the controversial New York policeman, Terry Hoitz, played by well-known Boston boy Mark Wahlberg, plants a bullet in Jeter's leg

"You're an idiot! I'm Derek Jeter, you shot me!" Jeter screams in agony.

But that's not the last thing we see of him. In a deleted scene, Jeter warns of a larger plot in progress, and that Hoitz was framed for the shooting.

There is something ironic that Jeter warns about the evils of billionaires, but I can't identify him.

Ah good.

5. This commercial with George Steinbrenner.

But long before Jeter stole the show in "The Other Guys," a brief commercial clearly showed his acting skills.

This may come as a surprise, but not everyone loves Derek Jeter. In fact, a guy who a little property The Yankees questioned Jeter's commitment to the game for a long time in the early 2000s.

"(George Steinbrenner) is the boss and is entitled to his opinion, right or wrong, but what he said became me like this great party animal," Jeter told AP writer Steve Wilstein in 2001, through ESPN. "He even referred to a birthday party. That became what I am now like Dennis Rodman."

"I don't think it's fair. I don't have problems with people who criticize how I play. But it bothers me when people question my work ethic. It's when you're talking about my integrity. I'm proud of how hard Work is. I work very hard at the off season. I work very hard during the season to win. My priorities are straightforward. "

Side note: Being compared to Dennis Rodman, a man who promises to close the gap between the United States and North Korea, is not a bad thing, DEREK!

Jeter obviously resented the thought. No one could work harder than El Capitan. (Apparently, no one beat the Captain).

Well, the drama slipped like a ball under the glove of a diving Jeter, and the Captain and The Boss met for a quite memorable Visa commercial that played in the short-lived fight of Jeter and Steinbrenner at the beginning of the 2000s. The commercial included some of Jeter's "party,quot; forms (and without lines).

Jeter, being the marketable superstar he is, was also backed by Gatorade, Jordan's and Jordan's Nike brand in his career, because, surely, the $ 189 million 10-year contract he signed in 2001 was not enough money for him.

Apart: if Visa really is "everywhere you want to be," then Jeter should have put a credit card on his left in the infield.

4. The infamous image of & # 39; Shortstops & # 39 ;.

Oh boy Hide your loved ones. Cover children's eyes. This photo is far from being a central page of Playgirl.

I would love to know how the launch of this came about:

YES: Hi Derek We would love to have you in a photo shoot.

DJ: OK, do you have more details?

YES: You will be there with A-Rod.

DJ: God i don't know

YES: In addition, you will wear white pants. In a white studio

DJ: Guys, let me think of …

YES: And shirtless, with A-Rod.

(We are beginning to see where the Jeter-Rodríguez relationship went south).

Jeter (far right), shirtless, was flanked equally as his future teammate Alex Rodriguez, Edgar Renteria, Rey Ordonez and Alex Gonzalez, all hot topics in the 90s. Alex Rodriguez would become the best player in this picture , with Jeter somewhere in second place.

Interestingly, one of these boys is now a somewhat beloved voice for the biggest sports network on television and the other is a former shortstop that some feel has been dishonored with their activities the day after the game.

How times change.

3. & # 39; Mr. November. & # 39;

Of course, the first time in baseball history there were playoffs in November, Jeter was at the forefront of everything. Jeter who has a silly nickname of "Mr. November,quot; is a good reason not to play baseball in November.

In the 2001 World Series, Jeter sent the Yankees to Game 5 with a home run by Byung-Hyun Kim, but it was the iconic call of the Yankees' current voice, Michael Kay, that really consolidated Jeter's legacy.

The next time the World Series would arrive in November would be 2009, when the Yankees were, once again, a participant, and once again returned home with a championship ring.

No more November baseball, please.

2. His last turn at the Yankee Stadium bat.

Of course, in typical Jeterian Trendy, his latest hit was a hit, giving Yankee fans a final bullet in the never-ending debate about why Da Captain was so clutch.

His last success, a single, was mysteriously Jeter; A small blow and a turn from the inside out to the right garden, an image burned in the retinas of baseball fans everywhere. Throw a baseball, Derek.

I mean, this is a bad Hollywood cliché, so Of course Jeter had to charge. The only thing that could make matters worse is that if your Core 4 teammates were there too.

Oh Oh wait.

Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera were there, as Force Ghosts of "Star Wars,quot;, ready to hand Jeter his AARP card and probably congratulate him or something. It was like watching the three spectra of "A Christmas Carol,quot;.

By the way, can we give some credit to former great Yankee Antoan Richardson for rushing on the bases to score for the old Jetes? Or does Jeter get all the credit for a weakly beaten single that wouldn't have qualified anyone less fast?

Anyway, Jeter had his moment, but the Yankees would not reach the playoffs, finishing third in the division. The Red Sox would win it again, their third title since 2004. So, ha! Take that, nerds!

1. That stupid play.

Oh, you know which one. It is not the flip. The other.

The one played in "SportsCenter,quot; indefinitely as a success of Backstreet Boys of the early 2000s on pop radio. The work that captivated you the first time you saw it, but then, after seeing it later, you realized that it was fine, like the last movie of "Star Wars."

That stupid play in which you fed the force of MLB Network and Twitter, which you endured again and again before its induction to the Hall of Fame. In which Jeter's face lost a fight for an empty chair.

Of course, Jeter made a great catch in one of the most memorable regular season games among Yankees and Red Sox fans of the past 20 years. But let's not forget that Pokey Reese possibly made a harder catch just a few entries before.

Then, of course, the selfish Derek Jeter has to overcome Reese. So how does he do it? Jumping into the stands and collapsing over a sea of ​​New Yorkers. Talk about pleasing. The surf crowd plan didn't work out as well as I had expected.

Discuss the play as much as you want, but Jeter's shot out of the stands is iconic. It was like that scene in "Spider-Man 2,quot; when all New Yorkers surf Peter Parker's body. It just isn't that great. It's not that great, in fact.

Like Poseidon, Jeter emerges from the strip of fanatics dressed in blue like a conquering hero, with his face cut and bloodied, is the enduring image of number 2, fortunately supplanting the one who has no shirt from above.

We are still going to need a Sports Science segment about whether Jeter could have stopped. The guy is not a freight train that rushes over a Volkswagen Beetle at a crossroad. Slide. Deviate. Squeeze the brakes, man.

Congratulations, Jeter.