Deborah Dugan files a complaint amid her dismissal from the Recording Academy

Deborah Dugan, who was hired as president of the Recording Academy after Portnow's controversial resignation, recently filed a complaint against the Academy for her dismissal, which she said was motivated by discrimination.

A lawyer for the former president said in his statement today that the Recording Academy was trying to attack Deborah Dugan's character as a way to divert attention from his own "illegal activity," a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed today.

The media mentioned above reported that Dugan filed an official complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Dugan was fired amid accusations that he was "intimidating,quot; another co-worker.

As previously reported, the Recording Academy last Thursday issued a statement stating that Dugan had been put on leave. They talked to Billboard and said they hired two organizations to investigate some of the accusations made against Dugan.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan Freedman, Dugan's lawyer, said Deborah could not speak due to a 28-page contract, in addition to a strip of legal threats.

Dugan reportedly filed a complaint with the human resources department of the Recording Academy for financial and voting inconsistencies, as well as payments to law firms for sexual harassment.

Later, Harvey Mason Junior, interim president, wrote a letter to Grammy voters and said he was "disturbed,quot; and "sad,quot; about leaks of misinformation about what was happening behind the scenes. He said they were part of a "press campaign,quot; to make the Academy look bad for personal gain.

Later, Douglas Wigdor, who is also a lawyer for the group of twenty women accusing Harvey of sexual harassment, issued a statement on Twitter today accusing the Recording Academy of closely resembling the dishonored film producer.

Dugan claims that the Recording Academy is guilty of unequal wages, illegal retaliation, sexual harassment and illegal gender discrimination. Earlier this week it was reported that the Recording Academy had a bad time last year, with Dugan as the third president fired in six months.



