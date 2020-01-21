Dax Shepard reveals that he and Brad Pitt had a "dream date,quot; together

Although Dax Shepard has been married to Kristen Bell for almost half a dozen years at this time, he still has something for Brad Pitt, a new Page Six report revealed. On Tuesday, Dax stopped on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres show thank the host for telling Pitt that Shepard was in love with him.

Reportedly, the 56-year-old actor Brad revealed that he also felt the same about Dax. Shepard joked with the host that discovering that you love your crush is one of the most "overwhelming,quot; feelings.

Shepard joked that he and the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor had a date together. Dax, who hosts the Expert armchair Podcast said that he and the actor took a helicopter as a couple to a motorcycle track.

Apparently, they both love riding a motorcycle. Shepard described himself feeling like "Julia Roberts in Beautiful woman. "At the end of his appearance, the podcast presenter looked at the camera and told the camera, addressed to Brad Pitt," we are going to hit the beach buddy. "

Dax Shepard fans know that he is the host of one of the most popular podcasts, the Armchair Expert podcast. According to the Wikipedia page of the podcast, it is a weekly podcast organized by Dax and Monica Padman, nominated for Emmy.

Each episode presents the couple interviewing celebrities, journalists and academics, to discuss the inherent problems of being human. It first began on February 14, 2018, with Kristen Bell as the first guest.

Since the program continued, it has become one of the most popular podcasts, alongside the Joe Rogan Experience Y The fighter and the boy.

Shepard has also taken the show along the way, filming and recording before a live audience. Currently, Dax is starring The ranch as Luke Matthews, broadcasting on Netflix, and also has a role on ABC Bless this mess.



