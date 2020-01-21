Davos 2020: Donald Trump will speak at the World Economic Forum | News

The 50th World Economic Forum began in the Swiss city of Davos, with an agenda largely focused on climate change, as world leaders struggle to cope with the crisis.

The four-day annual meeting of some of the world's leading political and business leaders in the Swiss Alps seeks to address the dangers of global warming for the environment and the economy.

Plus:

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his skepticism about climate change, is ready to give the first opening speech of Davos 2020 at 10.30 GMT, the same day his political trial begins in the Senate in Washington.

Trump's opposition to renewable energy, his withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate agreement and the free hand extended to the fossil fuel industry disagree with the momentum of the event.

His administration's trade disputes with China and the recent agreement to ease tensions between rival giant economies weigh on the minds of leaders in Davos, after the International Monetary Fund slightly reduced the global growth outlook for 2020 on Monday.

The problems of the Middle East are also on Trump's agenda, as he will meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

& # 39; Climate apocalypse & # 39;

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired the global climate strike movement, criticized the global inaction on climate change in a youth panel in Davos on Tuesday.

"We are all fighting for the environment and the weather. If you see it from a broader perspective, basically nothing has been done. It will take much more than this. This is just the beginning," he said.

The teenager will also address a session titled "Avoid a climate apocalypse,quot; later on Tuesday.

Hundreds of activists marched for three days from the Swiss city of Landquart to Davos, asking world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

Greta Thunberg to the UN Climate Summit: & # 39; How dare you? & # 39;

Sustainability is the buzzword in the forum, which began in 1971, with heel crampons delivered to participants to encourage them to walk the icy streets instead of using cars, and signaling paint made from seaweed.

The Global Risks report of the forum published last week warned that "climate change is stronger and faster than many expected,quot; with global temperatures on the way to increasing at least three degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) to the end of the century

Business leaders attending the forum will be interested in promoting their awareness of climate change, but they are also likely to be concerned about the state of the global economy whose prospects, according to the IMF, have improved but remain fragile.

The IMF reduced its estimate of global growth by 2020 to 3.3 percent, saying that a recent truce in the trade war between China and the United States had brought some stability, but the risks remained.

"We are already seeing some tentative signs of stabilization, but we have not yet reached a turning point," said IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva.