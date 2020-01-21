David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL on Tuesday and Wednesday night? Discover here …

Barnsley vs Preston, Tuesday 7.45pm

This is a great game for Barnsley. They have certainly improved with Gerhard Struber, but that gap at the sides above them has begun to open a little more and they didn't want to fall back into the mud.

Preston won a great victory over the weekend and could do a couple more to return to the play-off contest. Both sides will go for victory here, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm

Middlesbrough's excellent form came to an end in Fulham on Friday, but Jonathan Woodgate's team had only played against Tottenham a few days before and gave a good account of themselves at Craven Cottage.

Birmingham had a decent draw against Cardiff over the weekend, and once again everyone will be watching Jude Bellingham after another goal for the 16-year-old. What a season you are having! That said, I would like Boro to recover in this one.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Charlton still has some issues to do between now and the day of the deadline. They still look short for some players and that was demonstrated in their defeat against Preston on Saturday.

Fulham is back in the thick of things and the drop points of West Brom and Leeds will give them real hope of driving automatic promotion. However, this could be the game in which they fight a little without Aleksandar Mitrovic. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest is in great shape right now. Joe Lolley seems to have reached maximum speed to help support Lewis Grabban and they also look solid in the back. They could close the gap in West Brom and Leeds.

Reading has slowed a bit in their last two games with Mark Bowen, but they are still giving a good account of themselves wherever they go. In fact, I love making a draw in the City Ground.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)