David Luiz is playing a different role for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

Arsenal is still finding its way under Mikel Arteta, but the new coach is already getting more out of David Luiz







David Luiz has always been present for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

There is less than one minute of detention time at Emirates Stadium and Arsenal has a corner. This is surely his last chance to find a winning goal against Sheffield United. But there is a problem. Gabriel Martinelli is a bit awkward and doesn't seem to get up.

The frustration in the stands is palpable. A delay is the last thing Arsenal needs right now. But the groans give way to cheers when a furious David Luiz runs to his young countryman and puts him on his feet, reminding him of the urgency of the situation and ordering him to continue.

In the end, the corner did not provide the winner that Arsenal needed. But the events that preceded it highlighted Luiz's growing status in the team. When it was over, he could be seen walking off the field with his arm around Martinelli's shoulder. No hard feelings. Just a valuable lesson learned.

Luiz drags Gabriel Martinelli against Sheffield United

Luiz was not wearing the captain's bracelet on Saturday. That was given to Alexandre Lacazette in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But the 32-year-old is quickly becoming the true Arsenal leader under Mikel Arteta.

"That is what I wanted to demand," said the Spaniard earlier this month. "He is a player who has won more trophies than any other person in the locker room and we have to use him in a very powerful way. He wanted me to take a step forward. He wanted me to put all his qualities, his personality and experience on the team and he has taken a big step forward. "

The equalizer of Sheffield United on Saturday was another reminder of the ongoing defensive problems of Arsenal. Arteta didn't have two senior full-backs for the game, while Sokratis had joined Calum Chambers on the bench and Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin didn't consider themselves ready to start.

I am very happy with it. In the games he has played under me, it has been excellent. Mikel Arteta about David Luiz

However, despite having four different core partners in six games, Luiz is starting to look more like the player who won the Premier League title in Chelsea than the one Freddie Ljungberg dropped after a fortuitous start in his career in Arsenal The Brazilian is the only player who has played every minute since the appointment of Arteta.

He could be seen coaxing his teammates and organizing the Arsenal form during Saturday's game. But it is not just leadership and experience that is bringing aside. Luiz has always been more comfortable in possession than outside her, and one of Arteta's first tactical initiatives has been to harness her ability to play with the ball more effectively.

Luiz is now much more involved in the Arsenal construction game.

It can be seen in the statistics. The Arsenal possession rate has not increased with Arteta, in fact, it has been reduced from 55 percent to 53 percent, but Luiz is seeing a considerably larger amount of the ball than before, averaging 73 passes per game compared to 51 per game previously.

It is a dramatic increase and is not accidental. While Unai Emery previously took care of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi to find a way through the opposition lines, Arteta is using Luiz, whose pass range has been considered one of his best attributes.

As a result, the number of passes Luiz is sending to the final third has almost doubled. His total of 56 since the appointment of Arteta far exceeds any other Arsenal player. In fact, only three players in the rest of the Premier League: Jorginho of Chelsea, Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Romain Saiss de Wolves, have done more in the same period of time.

Where previously he would maintain his position, Luiz is now being encouraged to leave the defense with the ball at his feet to find spaces higher up in the field. The central Arsenal midfielders have the task of retreating to provide defensive coverage behind him.

It was seen in the first game by Arteta, away from Bournemouth on Boxing Day, when Luiz's defense division pass sent Lacazette to the goal shortly after Aubameyang's tie in the second half.

Luiz advances on the midway line to choose Lacazette against Bournemouth while Lucas Torreira provides coverage behind him

Lacazette could not turn that opportunity, with the salvation of Aaron Ramsdale denying Arsenal a potential victory, but Luiz set a goal in similar circumstances against Crystal Palace two weeks later, this time choosing Mesut Ozil in a space between the lines, allowing the German to combine with Lacazette, who provided assistance for Aubameyang.

Luiz is in a more advanced position than Torreira or Xhaka when he finds Ozil in preparation for the Arsenal goal against Crystal Palace

On other occasions, Luiz has been encouraged to use his long pass ability to help Arsenal make progress in the field.

His diagonal passes were a characteristic of the 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year's Day, and the same tactic was evident against Crystal Palace, when Luiz completed 15 long passes, almost double that of any game with Emery or Ljungberg. this season, to launch a succession of attacks by the left flank of Arsenal.

Luiz's role in Jordan Ayew's equalizer in that game at Selhurst Park was a reminder that he is still prone to defensive failures. Saturday's meeting with Sheffield United, meanwhile, showed that his death from the depths is less effective against a well-organized opponent that leaves no space in the central areas.

Luiz shined in victory over Manchester United

But what is also clear is that, by taking advantage of his strengths, Arteta is getting much more from Luiz than his predecessors achieved. The new head coach praised his attitude and expressed his "desire to learn," while Luiz, meanwhile, said Arteta will become one of the best coaches in the world.

However, before attention can be turned too far into the future, there is the small matter of Tuesday's trip to Chelsea. Luiz stood out against his former club at Emirates Stadium before the late Arsenal collapse at the end of last month. This time, your task will be to drag them along the finish line. His young teammate Martinelli already knows how that feels.

