Dan Skelton fears that Marracudja has difficulty coping with weight gain | Racing news





Coach Dan Skelton – fears for Marracudja

Dan Skelton expects a long time to pass before Marracudja returns to the winner's grounds after he was given a sharp increase in pesos to finish third in the Clarence House Chase.

After finishing a losing race with an impressive victory at a disadvantage in Wetherby last month, the nine-year-old faced a big step in class at Ascot Grade One on Saturday, and the price was increased accordingly as 66- 1 external five runners. .

But having been conducted in moderation, he came home with strength to obtain minor honors, finishing only seven and a half meters behind the winner Defi Du Seuil and less than five of the second place Un De Sceaux.

Marracudja received a revised rating of 154 on Tuesday morning, 11 pounds more than before the race and a stone above his highest winning mark.

A clearly frustrated Skelton said: "They want to know why we don't run in these great races because of the good cash prize that is offered, and then this happens."

"Marracudja was 12 races without a victory before winning at Wetherby, and the handicap reacted to that by raising him 9 pounds. Now he has gained another 11 pounds after the race at Ascot.

"It's an unpleasant decision, and I think the public opinion court would agree."

The Alcester coach is inflexible. Marracudja managed to get so close to the stars that they were chasing him just because the pace of the race was very slow.

He added: "Everyone can see that it was a very slow race. I think they analyzed the sections on television later, which confirmed it.

"Marracudja arrived and picked up the pieces, after Janika and Capeland tried to go with two multiple winners of Grade One in Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux.

"The owners were delighted to see him run so well, and he collected a lot of money in prizes, but at the end of the day he tries to win, and unfortunately I don't think they hear Marracudja's name mentioned in a final again for a long time."

After Clarence House, the veterinarian reported that Skelton's burden had bled through his nose, but the coach said: "I think it was something that happened after the race, it obviously did not affect his performance."

Marracudja is likely to make his next appearance at the Betfair Exchange Chase in Newbury on February 8, a second-grade contest better known as Game Spirit, in which he is likely to meet the double hero of Queen Champion Queen Chase, Altior, by Nicky Henderson.

"We will probably run it on Game Spirit, and it will finish third, fourth or fifth," Skelton said.

"Make no mistake, if you go fast he will finish the back."

Explaining the reasoning behind Marracudja's new qualification, a BHA spokesman said: "Marracudja's mark had to be revised to 146 after his recent victory at Wetherby, because the horse that had finished second, Hawk High, had run to a higher rating.

"In relation to the race at Ascot, the handicap assessed that Defi Du Seuil had run at a figure of 167, Un De Sceaux at 164 and Marracudja at 159. Given the ease of victory of Defi Du Seuil, he revised his mark. put up to 170.

"Janika's Marracudja defeat, with 165 points, and Capeland, with 153, left the handicap with the idea that Marracudja should, at a minimum, have a higher rating than Capeland if the two were again in handicap conditions .

"As such, the appropriate rating for the horse was considered to be 154. Mr. Skelton has the opportunity to appeal the horse's disability rating to an independent panel if he so wishes."