Damian Lillard wishes his 61-point eruption has awarded Trail Blazers three victories | NBA News

Damian Lillard said he wanted his performance to count for more than one victory after breaking his own franchise record in the Portland Trail Blazers victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard burst for 61 points, including the best 11 triples of his career, as the short-handed Blazers survived the Golden State Warriors 129-124 equally exhausted in overtime to complete the 14-game NBA calendar on the day of Martin Luther King Jr.

"I'm excited for that, I'm happy for that, but I wish it had three wins instead of one," Lillard said.

After establishing his new franchise, the best total, Lillard knew exactly who had the previous brand, he knew it.

"I guess if someone is going to beat my record, it's good to be me," Lillard said.

The previous star guard career record was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn, which broke the club record at that time. His 61 points on Monday were the most in the NBA this season.















2:38



Highlights of the Golden State Warriors clash with the Portland Trail Blazers in week 14 of the NBA



Lillard became the first player in NBA history with more than 60 points and more than 10 triples in one game, and only the sixth player with multiple 60-point games.

He also had 10 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season, and made the 16 free throws Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers (19-26), who broke a two-game skid.

The Blazers lost 12 in the third quarter but recovered in the fourth. Lillard's disposition and the free kick gave Portland a 110-109 lead with 2:26 remaining, but rookie Eric Paschall dived to put Golden State back in front with less than a minute left.

















0:24



Damian Lillard sold out a three-point clutch to send the Trail Blazers MLK Day game with the Warriors to overtime



Alec Burks added a pair of free throws to extend the Golden State lead, but Lillard's triple tied him with 14.9 seconds remaining and the game went to overtime.

The Blazers lost 121-115 in the extra session before the Anfernee Simons and Lillard triples tied the game again. Gary Trent Jr's tray gave Portland the lead in the absence of 34.6 seconds.

Burks' triple briefly returned the Warriors advantage, but Lillard and Whiteside added a pair of free throws to seal it. The crowd stood up and applauded when Lillard made the free kick that gave him the record.

Lillard said he knew he had 59 points when he received a foul.

"The guy hit me and I thought & # 39; I'm going to fall & # 39; they'll have to blow this whistle and I'll get these two free throws. And that was it," he said.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts said Lillard led the team, not only on the court but also in groups, downtime and rest.

"You run out of adjectives," Stotts said. "He is an amazing player."

"He's a great player," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr about Lillard. "It's an All-Star that has had a million big hits in his career, so none of that was surprising. You just take it for granted with him."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.