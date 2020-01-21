Crystal Palace chief Roy Hodgson: I didn't see Wilfried Zaha vs. James Ward-Prowse flash point | Soccer news





Wilfried Zaha escaped a red VAR card after colliding with James Ward-Prowse

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admitted not being aware of a critical point involving Wilfried Zaha and James Ward-Prowse, as his team suffered a 2-0 loss to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Southampton secured a fourth straight victory outside the league in the Premier League, as goals on both sides of the Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong range consigned Palace to a first league loss in six games that drops them in the 11th place in the table.

It was a flat performance by the hosts, and Zaha's frustrations seemed to have overcome him when he smugly hit Ward-Prowse in the face after the halftime whistle.

The players were separated by teammates and commissioners, and referee Andre Marriner missed the incident, but after a VAR review, Zaha avoided a red card for violent behavior.

Ward-Prowse tangled with Zaha during a lively battle in Selhurst Park

When asked repeatedly about the heated confrontation between two old enemies, a furious Hodgson said: "Are you still going to talk about it? I told you I didn't see it, but you're still going to talk about it.

"I don't know what incident you are talking about. The fact is that, in the meantime, I was talking to the players, and Wilfried Zaha was one of the 11, about what we were going to try to do in the second half

"I just learned that I was going to receive questions about an incident with Wilf, but I don't know what that incident is. All I heard is that VAR looked at this incident and decided there was nothing to do about it. That's good enough. for me.

2:33 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson felt fatigue was the key factor in his 2-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson felt fatigue was the key factor in his 2-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League

"It was also good enough for me when they saw an incident involving Luka Milivojevic and decided to send it (in the third round of the FA Cup against Derby) and we missed him for three games."

While the incident went unpunished, it could still be reviewed by the FA. There was a lot of needle between the couple after Zaha's dismissal when the parties met in January 2019 at St Mary's, when Marriner was also in charge.

Ward-Prowse faced the Ivorian after a challenge on that occasion, and after the Palace striker felt he should have received a free kick, he was ejected for showing dissent towards the match official.

Redmond is congratulated by his manager after an excellent display by his side.

His last confrontation set the tone for a second energetic period when tempers erupted once again between palace captain James Tomkins and Redmond in the final stages, at which time Southampton had another impressive victory on the stitched road.

Palace entered the match at the top, having won a tight 2-2 tie in Manchester City, but the momentum built from the resolution shown against the champions was undermined by the superior saints.

When asked if those efforts in Etihad had reached his team, Hodgson added: "Yes, they did, but we can't use that as an excuse because we had the same rest period between the last game as the other teams in the equipment,quot;. league, so it's more an issue where XI himself has basically had to fight in the games.

2:47 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace

"When you throw difficult games into negotiation, I think it hit us tonight. I'm not thinking about the transfer window as much as recovering six players."

"There is a lot missing in your team, and I am not talking about six that never play. We are talking about Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic. All these guys Normally play in the team .

"They will be like new players when they return because we have been without them for the past four or five weeks."

Whats Next?

The host of Crystal Palace Sheffield United in Selhurst Park on February 1; start 3pm.

Southampton is in action for the fourth round of the FA Cup this Saturday at 3pm when Tottenham visits St Mary's before the Saints return to Premier League service on February 1 to Liverpool at the same time Of start.