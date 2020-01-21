Cris Cyborg has joined Bellator MMA with her eyes on the world featherweight title | MMA news

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has his eyes firmly on the world featherweight title of Bellator MMA at The Forum in Inglewood, California, this Saturday.

The 34-year-old is a former UFC featherweight world champion, Strikeforce and Invicta FC, which focuses on claiming a fourth belt for a fourth major MMA promotion. He will make his Bellator debut against world champion Julia Budd (13-2-0) with the title on the line.

Cyborg enjoyed a 13-year winning streak at MMA before suffering only the second loss of her professional career when Amanda Nunes knocked her out at UFC 232 in December 2018.















1:38



Cyborg makes his first appearance in front of Bellator fans



She recovered with a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer last July. But repeated calls for a rematch with Nunes impaired his relationship with UFC President Dana White.

Cyborg soon arrived at the free agent market where he received the call from the president of Bellator and his good friend, Scott Coker, and it was not long before they rejoined.

She did not hesitate to sign the "biggest contract in the history of MMA women," according to Coker. And now she is ready to master Bellator's cage.

"I am very happy and excited for a new chapter in my career," said Cyborg Sky sports. "Now I have the opportunity to fight for the world featherweight title of Bellator, so I feel very blessed."

"All the girls want to fight with me, so I was not surprised when Julia Budd asked to fight with me. I am a champion for a long time and all the MMA girls want to be champions, so it is nothing new to me."

"For a long time in my career, I have been a champion, but now I am a challenger. Many girls who have called me have been champions, so this helped me to give me life and helped me to train hard every day."

Cris Cyborg * Cyborg started MMA late in life at the age of 19 * Cyborg has lost only twice in 21 fights * Lost to Erica Paes in 2005 and Amanda Nunes in 2018

Coker has been a longtime Cyborg defender, who has described her as "the best fighter of all time."

"We worked together before. It helped me build the women's division in Strikeforce when I beat Gina Carano. And now I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work together and see him again. I am grateful to wake up every day feeling blessed with the opportunity they gave me, "said Cyborg.

"Now I feel happy to start over. This is a new chapter in my career where I haven't seen the end yet. I just want to enjoy every moment."

















1:40



World featherweight champion Julia Budd will face her toughest test so far against Cyborg



Cyborg says Nunes' shocking knockout defeat is in the past with his focus on helping Bellator develop and grow as a business.

"The loss of Nunes happened and then I asked for a rematch that they didn't want to give me. Everything was out of my control," he said. "In my 45th MMA fight, I lost and was not a champion for the first time in a long time. Sometimes you need challenges in life and I won't be on top all the time, you know."

Rust in the cage is something Cyborg says he won't suffer when facing Budd on the weekend and, despite spending a lot of time away from the AMM, he says he has trained "very hard,quot; and is "totally motivated." before the fight .

British flyweight fighter Kate Jackson said Cyborg had signed a & # 39; game change & # 39; for Bellator MMA when she spoke with Sky Sports in December. Your comments have been received with great appreciation from the Brazilian-American.

"This makes me very happy because at the beginning of my career, there weren't so many girls. Mainly they were all boys. I wanted to make a change; to say that girls can fight like a boy, we can be violent, we can be technical," said Cyborg.

"Sure, I will do my best to help Bellator MMA grow and grow. There are many more girls who are fighting and there are also younger girls who want to fight. For me, this means that I am doing the right thing and I will continue to do what Right ".

















0:26



Flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane says that Budd and Cyborg are pioneers of the sport



