Court of China sentences former Interpol chief for more than 13 years | News

A court in China sentenced former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei to 13 and a half years in prison for receiving bribes, in a case that shook the international police organization.

The first intermediate popular court of Tianjin on Tuesday they also fined Meng, a Chinese citizen who served a long term as vice minister of public security, two million yuan (approximately $ 290,000).

Meng was elected president of Interpol in 2016, but his four-year term was truncated when he disappeared after traveling to China from France, where the organization is located, at the end of 2018.

The court's statement on Tuesday said Meng had "sincerely confessed to all criminal acts,quot; and would not appeal the decision.

He added that the 66-year-old man admitted to abusing his position to accept 14.4 million yuan ($ 2.1 million) in bribes while serving in several offices, including as vice minister of public security and chief of the maritime police, often in exchange for favors and use their influence with other officials.

While serving at Interpol, Meng retained his title of Deputy Minister of Public Security of China.

Last March, the ruling Communist Party of China said his investigation had found that Meng spent "luxurious,quot; amounts of state funds, abused his power and refused to follow the party's decisions. .

Meng, who was also vice minister of public security, is among a growing group of Communist Party cadres trapped in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say has also served as a way to eliminate political enemies from Leader.

Meng's wife received political asylum in France last year, after saying that she feared she and her two children would be targeted for kidnapping attempts.