Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: five possible landing points for New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider

The deadline for the exchange is just over a month and a name seems to have reached the top of the rumor: Chris Kreider.

Elliotte Friedman's reports from Sportsnet have suggested that several teams are interested in exchanging for the New York Rangers striker. With 31 points in 47 games, the eighth-year Ranger is considering a high season in his career: he is on track for 54 points that would establish the new brand at a single point.

So, while Kreider is having what could end up being a professional year, it has also been a staple for the Rangers with two previous seasons of more than 50 points.

What could complicate matters in this case is that Kreider has a non-exchange clause in his contract that consists of 11 unknown teams. According to CapFriendly, Kreider is earning $ 4,635 million in the last year of his contract with the Rangers. In case you are fired, the team that accepts it will be responsible for paying the prorated remainder of your deal for the rest of the season.

Here are five teams that Kreider could be preparing for this season:

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado avalanche is thriving despite suffering a series of injuries in the main players in 2019-20.

So why would they express interest in Kreider? Well, the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars are the reason. In a tight race of the Central Division for the sowing of the playoffs, the Avs chase the defending champions and exchange points in the standings with the Stars. As the exchange deadline approaches, the three teams are likely to be buyers, hoping to add some speed and ability to overcome their division enemies.

What gives Colorado an advantage is its salary cap situation. As of January 20, Avalanche has the most space under the limit of any team in the league with $ 6,788,801.

The window for a Stanley Cup race is open to Colorado as long as they get the production of their young and cheaper players, such as rookie Cale Makar. He is second in the team with 37 points (as a defense) while he only earns $ 880,833 per year in his entry level contract. Makar will be paid in the future, but as long as the Avs are not forced to pay him much money, they are free to spend that money elsewhere.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have also expressed interest, according to Friedman, but unlike Colorado, they don't have the same freedom in the capitalization space. With only $ 20,326 in the bank through CapFriendly, the Blues will need to make other moves before Kreider can move to St. Louis.

St. Louis currently leads the Central Division race with a six-point lead over Avalanche, but if that advantage is reduced, expect the defending champions to be active around the deadline.

Keep in mind that St. Louis expects star forward Vladimir Tarasenko to return before the playoffs; Although things are going well now, they should get a boost at the end of the season.

Did anyone say repeat?

Tampa Bay Lightning

No team has been better than the Lightning that goes to the All-Star Weekend. Perhaps the total disappointment of the end of last season was extended at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, but the Lightning have found a spark. As of December 29, Tampa Bay is in the best 12-2-0 league race.

While they have reduced the advantage of the Bruins division to six points (with two games in hand), Lightning could add insurance to ensure that the surprise end of last season does not become a tradition.

With more than $ 2 million in available space, the Lightning are a strong contender to make a proposal for Kreider both for the rest of this season and for an extension in case fortune goes on its way. Tampa Bay was not among the clubs named by Friedman in & # 39; Hockey Night in Canada & # 39 ;, as potential business partners, but it makes sense as a team that could use some confidence boost for the postseason.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins are a unique case this season. They have had a number of major injuries to players, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but they have withstood the storm anyway.

Pittsburgh ranks second in the Metropolitan Division at a surprising distance from the capitals of Washington; the penguins follow the division leader by four points in the All-Star Break.

But with how things went in 2019-20, Pittsburgh might want to add some depth in case the club suffers another major injury. With a million dollars to play, the Penguins could turn to Kreider as the quick fix or look at other players potentially in the market as options to help them recover the Stanley Cup.

Unlike a team like Colorado whose window is opening, the Penguins may be closing as most of their squad ages. But the production of younger players, such as Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel and Jared McCann makes the future bright for one of the most successful franchises in the league in the last decade.

Boston Bruins

While the Bruins seem to be a good trading partner for the Rangers, they face a logistical problem. They only cost $ 712 below the salary limit. Boston, with liquidity problems, would be forced to get rid of some heavier contracts to face Kreider.

Looking at the arsenal that the B have, two superstar extremes clearly stand out from the rest of the list: David Pastrnak (37 goals, 33 assists) and Brad Marchand (21 goals, 44 assists), while Patrice Bergeron also looks at the 30-plateau of goal (currently 21). If Kreider is added, it is much more likely to be placed on the second or third line than on the first. Jake DeBrusk is currently the far left of the second line with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists), just less than Kreider's production.

The Bruins also seem ready to make another Stanley Cup race without the need to splash on the deadline, so they may be unlikely to look for an impact player.