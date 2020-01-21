Commercial rumors of Derrick Rose: Lakers, 76ers, Clippers interested in acquiring the Pistons guard

Multiple championship contenders are interested in potentially acquiring Pistons guard Derrick Rose, according to a Yahoo report.

The Lakers and 76ers have shown interest in an exchange for the 31-year-old, while the Clippers have initiated "common exploratory talks,quot; about an agreement, Chris Haynes said Monday.

The Pistons are ninth in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the Nets for last place in the playoffs, and could be salesmen on the deadline of February 6.

Rose signed a two-year, $ 15 million contract in the offseason and has been Detroit's top scorer in 10 of the last 13 games, including a 106-100 loss to Washington on Monday. The former MVP averages 18.3 points per game this year, just above the 18.0 points he averaged with Minnesota last season. It could serve as a backup guard for a team that needs to score and make plays.

However, Rose also recently requested a more important role with the Pistons and has not expressed her desire to be exchanged, according to the report. However, it cannot block a potential exchange, even if it would send it to a more talented list and result in a drop in game time.