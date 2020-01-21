Claims of unfair death of the Prince silently dismissed

WENN / PNP

The relatives of the singer of & # 39; Purple Rain & # 39; They have launched a civil action against a Minnesota doctor and two Minnesota-based pharmacists in Illinois two years after his sudden death.

Up News Info –

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by The princeHeirs against a Minnesota doctor and pharmacy chiefs in Illinois have been dismissed.

Relatives of the "Purple Rain" singer started a civil action in 2018, claiming that a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Illinois, and two Minnesota-based pharmacists from the Walgreens chain of stores contributed to the death from the superstar by not providing a reasonable price. watch out.

In the documents, the heirs claimed that an overdose of prescription drugs that Prince had suffered a week before his death in April 2016 was not diagnosed in a timely manner by Trinity Medical Center staff, after he did not respond during a flight, which forced the pilots to make an emergency. landing in Moline to allow you to seek medical attention.

The lawsuit suggested that if the professionals had provided Prince with the appropriate advice, he may not have died from an accidental overdose of a powerful fentanyl analgesic only six days later.

The plaintiffs also disagreed with pharmacists at two Walgreens branches in Minnesota for "dispensing prescription drugs that are not valid for a legitimate medical purpose," after the pain pills were prescribed to Prince's bodyguard and assistant, Kirk Johnson, on behalf of the musician.

Both claims were silently dismissed in recent months, indicating that a private agreement could be reached, reports The Associated Press.

Representatives of the family of the deceased star have refused to comment on the news or the reasons for the apparent agreements.

Prince was only 57 years old when he died at his Paisley Park complex in his native Minnesota on April 21, 2016.

The authorities did not file criminal charges following the death of the star.