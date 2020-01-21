Citizenship Law of India: the Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals | India News

%MINIFYHTMLfb8e2e0f7899cc4cc0110939c54a883f11% %MINIFYHTMLfb8e2e0f7899cc4cc0110939c54a883f12%

The Supreme Court judges in India are preparing to hear the first appeals against a new citizenship law.

The new law grants persecuted minorities from three neighboring countries the right to apply for citizenship, but excludes Muslims.

The legislation has sparked weeks of protests, and critics have called it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Sohail Rahman of Al Jazeera has more information about New Delhi.