Christina Milian's boyfriend, Matt Pokora, shares the first picture of his "perfect,quot; son along with a message that will melt hearts

Christina Milian has announced the birth of her baby, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora.

The two singers went to social networks, where they published photos of the baby whose name is Isaiah.

The actress used this sweet title to welcome her son to the world: “And so we begin. Isaiah 01/20/20. Just perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad. "

Matt shared a similar photo and chose to write a message in French: "Il etait une fois Isaiah, né le 01/20/2020 … à toi d & # 39; écrire subtract him … Bienvenue mon fils ❤️🇺🇸🇫 🇷 Ps: le jour du Martin Luther King's day … 🙏🏼 "

Here is the translation: "Once upon a time, Isaiah was born on January 20, 2020 … it is up to you to write the rest. Welcome, my son.

Christina is now a proud mother of two children, with baby Isaiah joining the older sister of 9½ years, Violet Madison, whom she shares with former husband and music producer The-Dream.

Before giving birth, he explained: “I was really scared about it. If I had two girls, it would take me much longer to get dressed. If I had two girls, that means that once puberty arrives, two girls with two attitudes. I thought, ‘It may be a little different with children. I think it will work for me. "

He also posted photos of his baby shower with the following legend: “Going down from an amazing weekend … our little Prince will be very welcome with some families and loving friends. Again, thank you all for doing it! Especially those who flew at the last minute! I felt love in a big way! You almost led me to cry to see you just POP up! 😂 Those who could not get you to be there with us in the background. We love our gifts! Time is running and the baby is kicking! We are ready! I love you!"

A fan told the new mom: “We love you again, mom! You look amazing! "I can't wait to meet the little prince! ❤️😘".

Another commenter shared: “Beautiful couple, may God bless you both with your new baby and your baby, and you all really form a beautiful couple. 💕 "

This sponsor revealed: "Omg awww, congratulations on the baby, he will be so handsome and love the outfit, I love you @christinamilian."

Congratulations to the new parents.



