Christina Milian welcomes the first child: a baby!

Congratulations to Christina Milian, who received her first child, a baby, with her boyfriend, Matt Pakora.

"And so we begin," he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of his beautiful little bundle of joy. "Isaiah 01/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad."

Christina is also the mother of her daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom she shares with her ex, The-Dream. Christina and Matt have been dating since 2017, and Isaiah will be Matt's first child.

Christina announced that she was pregnant in July by sharing a photo with Matt holding a sonogram. "New 2020 version! What a blessing!" The former Disney star captioned the image, before adding, "Let's do this baby!"

The singer / actress had her baby shower earlier this month in Westwood Village, California, and her famous friends showed up to support her. Attendees included Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq, Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson. Congratulations!