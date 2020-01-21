Home Entertainment Christina Milian welcomes the first child: a baby!

Congratulations to Christina Milian, who received her first child, a baby, with her boyfriend, Matt Pakora.

"And so we begin," he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of his beautiful little bundle of joy. "Isaiah 01/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad."

