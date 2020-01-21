Christina Milian welcomes a baby with her boyfriend

Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora are now the proud parents of a baby! The actress gave birth on January 20 and it seems that the couple could not wait to share the great news with the world!

The sweet newborn is her first child together and Milian turned to social networks to announce it on her Instagram account.

In addition, the mother also told her followers the name of the bundle of joy: Isaiah, and shared with them the first photo of him!

‘And so we begin. Isaiah 01/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad, "says the caption next to the photo.

It seems that Christina is doing very well after delivering her most recent addition to the family and to add to the joy of everything, her daughter Violet, 9, from her previous marriage to The Dream, is now an older sister.

The actress and singer has been excited about her new baby even before he was born!

That said, in September, she attended the H,amp;M x Yellow Feather Fund event to celebrate the H,amp;M x Sesame Street Association when she talked about her pregnancy.

She admitted that although she had some fears and reservations at first, after overcoming them, she was very excited to receive another child in her life.

His main fear had to do with the gender of the baby, as a result!

‘I was really scared about that (having a child). But then I thought about the advantages. If I had two girls, it would take me much longer to get dressed. If I had two girls, that means that once puberty arrives, two girls with two attitudes. I thought, ‘It may be a little different with children. I think it will work for me, "he shared his logic at that moment.

Ad

Well, only time will tell if that is the case or not!



Post views:

one