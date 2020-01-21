Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Olivier Giroud: Italian transfer summary with Fabrizio Romano | Soccer news

The Italian soccer expert Fabrizio Romano talks in the Transfer Talk Podcast about possible movements in and out of Serie A





Several Premier League players have been strongly linked to a change to Serie A, including Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek are some of the names that could move the other way this month, with several English clubs, reportedly interested in the couple.

Italian soccer expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken with Transfer Talk Podcast about what agreements can be closed before the transfer window closes.

Christian Eriksen

Inter seems determined to get Christian Eriksen, where is this agreement?

Inter is currently in talks with Tottenham for Christian Eriksen. They made an offer (on Monday). Eriksen has personally accepted a four-year contract to move immediately in January, and not as a free agent in June.

Now Inter will try to complete the agreement with the 20 million euros (£ 17 million) requested by Tottenham, it seems that it is only a matter of time to see Eriksen in Italy. His agent, Martin Schoots, is in London to complete the agreement and Inter is confident that they will sign Christian Eriksen.

Victor Moses, Olivier Giroud

Antonio Conte is looking to return to his former Chelsea club for two other recruits, Victor Moses and Olivier Giroud. Do you expect these offers to be finalized in the next few days?

Victor Moses will be a safe Inter player. The deal is almost over. He will leave Fenerbahce and join Inter on loan with a purchase option for 10 million euros (£ 8.5 million). Chelsea has a total agreement with Inter for Moses and also for Olivier Giroud.

He has agreed personal terms with Inter for a two-year contract, but to finalize this agreement, Inter needs to sell to Matteo Politano. You are ready to leave Inter. It is an extreme that has many offers from Rome, Napoli and Fiorentino, Inter will decide the club.

Jan Vertonghen

Napoli has shown some interest in signing Tottenham's defender, Jan Vertonghen, who is free to speak with foreigners and negotiate a pre-contract agreement. Has there been any contact?

At the moment, no. Napoli always looks for players with a low salary and Vertonghen will ask for an impossible salary for his last contract at the top level. At the moment it is difficult because Napoli has not moved by Vertonghen.

They have moved to another Hellas Verona center, so they are considering other types of players. I would not be surprised if we see him in another Italian club, but a decision has not yet been made.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is a name that has been linked to several Premier League clubs in the last two seasons. Do you think Napoli could be prepared to sell it this summer?

I think this time yes. This has been a terrible season for Napoli and they want to change their team for the next season. To make a revolution, you must sell players to get money, Koulibaly will again receive offers from English teams.

It will not be easy to sign it because the president of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, will continue to ask around 100 million euros (£ 85 million) to buy it. It will not be easy. Many clubs, English and other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, will go through Koulibaly.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sánchez has not had the best season at Inter, much of that is due to an injury. Do you expect him to return to Manchester United when his loan expires at the end of the season?

At the moment, it is very difficult to understand what Inter will do with Alexis. He had an injury, so now he will start playing to show his level. Inter is waiting.

He can stay at Inter if he performs at his best level, if not, I think Alexis Sánchez will return to Manchester United because Inter need an important striker for next season. They are waiting to see what Alexis Sánchez can show.

Matias Neighbor

When staying with Inter, what can you tell us about a possible agreement for Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino to leave San Siro for Manchester United?

It is possible that he will leave in the next few days because he is not suitable for Conte football. But for now, what I have been told is that Inter has not received any official offer from Manchester United. If they do, they will sell it because they are looking for other midfielders and are no longer involved in the Inter project.

Krzysztof Piatek

Moving through Milan from Inter to AC, its forward Krzysztof Piatek has attracted Tottenham's interest, among others. What is the latest in your future?

AC Milan will only sell Piatek in a permanent agreement for 30 million euros (£ 25.5 million). Tottenham is asking for a loan and it is not possible at this time for AC Milan. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace want to buy it, but there is still no agreement with AC Milan and also with the striker in personal terms.

It is not an easy situation for the striker. Milan also has Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao as new strikers. Piatek wants to leave Milan but only for the right offer.

Tahith chong

Manchester United's teenager, Tahith Chong, is another player of interest to Inter. The talks were held with representatives last week, what was the result of those discussions?

It's just an idea. Your agent has offered Inter, they are considering it because it would be a fantastic free agent. He is young and remember that last summer he did something great in the preseason against Inter.

They are considering it and Juventus is also interested. Many clubs follow the situation of Tahith Chong, but at the moment there has been no agreement with Inter. They are considering whether they are going to make an offer to the player or let him go to another club.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte signed with Ashley Young last week and also has Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez last summer. Why are you targeting the Premier League more than other leagues?

Conte has loved Romelu Lukaku for many years, making it a particular case. Sanchez, Ashley Young and Victor Moses are experienced players. You can understand the idea of ​​football with Antonio Conte.

He is totally convinced that they are perfect for Inter and for Italian football. They are ready to play immediately because they know how to play with Antonio Conte. The Premier League is full of the best players and they are used to playing at the best level.