China says coronavirus cases rise to 440, with nine deaths | China news

The National Health Commission of China said on Wednesday that nine people died from a new coronavirus and that 440 people in 13 Chinese provinces were infected amid evidence of respiratory transmission from patient to patient.

The number of cases is greater than the total of more than 300 reported earlier on Tuesday.

Li Bin, deputy minister of the commission, also said at a press conference that live animals could not enter Wuhan, the central Chinese city where it is believed that the outbreak originated in a seafood market that also sold exotic meats.

The announcement came when the United States and Taiwan confirmed that their first cases of the virus and airports around the world intensified the medical examination of travelers in the affected areas.