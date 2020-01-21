China confirms that new coronaviruses spread from humans to humans

China's leader Xi Jinping said Monday that the outbreak "must be taken seriously,quot; and that all possible measures should be taken to contain it, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Also on Monday, authorities reported that new cases had been detected for the first time in Beijing, Shanghai and the southern province of Guangdong, hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan. Cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. In many of these cases, people infected with the virus had traveled to Wuhan.

This is what we know about the virus, where it has been found, how it is spreading and what precautions are being taken:

The virus arose in Wuhan City.

The Wuhan government. He confirmed for the first time on December 31 that the city's hospitals were treating dozens of pneumonia patients with an unknown cause.

Many of the cases were related to Huanan's seafood market, which also sold live poultry and meat from exotic animals. Considered a probable source of the virus, the market was closed and disinfected.

Wuhan's health commission said Sunday that the disease had also appeared in people who had not been exposed to the market, which increases the possibility that the virus may be present in other parts of the city.