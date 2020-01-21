China confirms that new coronaviruses spread from humans to humans

WUHAN, China – The mysterious coronavirus that killed at least four people and made more than 200 people sick in China is capable of spreading from person to person, a leading Chinese scientist said on Monday, adding to the fear of a broader epidemic .
The disclosure increased pressure on the Chinese government to contain a growing public health crisis, just as China enters its busiest travel season of the year. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed a fourth death from the disease in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Authorities had previously said that the deadly virus seemed capable of spreading only from animals to humans in most cases, tracking the outbreak to a market in Wuhan.
But in recent days, at least two people have been infected with the pneumonia-like virus even though they live hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan, experts said Monday, suggesting that the disease is spreading from person to person. .
"Now we can say that it is certain that it is a phenomenon of transmission from person to person," said Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a scientist who leads a panel of experts appointed by the government on the outbreak, in an interview on state television . Monday.
The World Health Organization announced Monday that it would convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday "to determine if the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international interest and what recommendations should be made to handle it."
Millions of Chinese travel this week for the Lunar New Year holidays, which increases the fear that the virus will spread rapidly and on a broader scale. Experts said the severity of the outbreak would now depend on how many people, on average, a person with a virus could infect.
"Now there are enough cases that it will not disappear by chance," said Neil Ferguson, a public health expert at Imperial College London who studied the new virus. "The real question now is, how efficiently can this virus be transmitted from person to person?"
China's leader Xi Jinping said Monday that the outbreak "must be taken seriously,quot; and that all possible measures should be taken to contain it, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Also on Monday, authorities reported that new cases had been detected for the first time in Beijing, Shanghai and the southern province of Guangdong, hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan. Cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. In many of these cases, people infected with the virus had traveled to Wuhan.
This is what we know about the virus, where it has been found, how it is spreading and what precautions are being taken:
The virus arose in Wuhan City.
The Wuhan government. He confirmed for the first time on December 31 that the city's hospitals were treating dozens of pneumonia patients with an unknown cause.
Many of the cases were related to Huanan's seafood market, which also sold live poultry and meat from exotic animals. Considered a probable source of the virus, the market was closed and disinfected.
Wuhan's health commission said Sunday that the disease had also appeared in people who had not been exposed to the market, which increases the possibility that the virus may be present in other parts of the city.
Local officials have pledged to handle the outbreak with transparency. But the memory of how China initially covered the scope of A deadly SARS outbreak that infected more than 8,000 people in 2002 and 2003 has not completely vanished. Although influenza experts have said that the Chinese government is trying to be more transparent now, many in China are skeptical.
During the weekend, the number of cases reported more than triple to around 200, mainly in Wuhan. One more person in the city died, which raised the total dead to three, while another nine people remained seriously ill, the city health commission said. Twenty-five people have recovered.
The authorities began to detect the first cases of the country outside of Wuhan. Five new cases were reported in Beijing, 14 in Guangdong Province and two in Shanghai. The total number of cases increased to at least 219.
The World Health Organization said the increase in reported cases was the result of greater search and test for respiratory diseases.
The virus now seems to spread among humans.
Researchers in China identified the mysterious pneumonic disease in early January as a new coronavirus.
Experts initially said it didn't seem to spread easily by humans, but on Monday Dr. Zhong, the government-appointed scientist to study the outbreak, said that in Guangdong, two people appeared to have been infected by relatives who had traveled. to Wuhan.
Dr. Zhong said the virus could be present in saliva particles. In one case, he said, a patient seems to have infected 14 medical workers.
Coronaviruses are called the spikes protruding from their membranes, like the crown of the sun. These viruses cause various diseases of the respiratory tract, ranging from the common cold to serious diseases such as SARS. Dr. Zhong was China's leading SARS expert during that outbreak.
According For the World Health Organization, common signs of infection include fever, cough and breathing difficulties such as shortness of breath. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.
Cases have been reported outside of China.
Authorities in Thailand detected the new coronavirus last week in two Chinese women who had flown from Wuhan to Bangkok on separate trips. The government said the women, 74 and 61, were in good condition.
In Japan, it was also confirmed that a Chinese man who returned from Wuhan on January 6 had the disease. He was discharged after five days in a hospital.
South Korea confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Monday in a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Sunday, which serves Seoul.
The woman was found with fever, muscle pain and other symptoms while going through customs and was immediately quarantined for testing, said Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Korea.
The woman was traveling with five other people with the intention of spending the Lunar New Year vacations in South Korea and Japan, Jung said. South Korean authorities were testing anyone believed to have contacted the woman on the plane, he said.
Officials have implemented precautionary measures.
In Hong Kong, the government initiated a disease response plan after the first cases were reported in Wuhan. Dozens of people were hospitalized after returning to Hong Kong from mainland China, but none were found to have been infected with the new virus.
Five people who traveled from Wuhan to Zhejiang, a Chinese coastal province south of Shanghai, are being treated for fever but have not been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, health authorities said there.
State media also reported six suspicious cases on Monday, including two in Sichuan Province, one in Shanghai, one in Yunnan Province, one in Shandong Province and one in Guangxi Region.
In the southern city of Shenzhen, authorities began imposing temperature control procedures at the airport and at the train and bus stations. The city said it would also take strong measures against the illegal trade in wild animals.
Animals seem to be the most likely source.
The W.H.O. He says that animals seem to be the most likely primary source of the outbreak, although it is not yet known which animals are responsible.
It is believed that previous outbreaks of similar diseases, such as SARS, emerged from markets where people and live animals were in regular contact.
To prevent the spread of respiratory infections, the W.H.O. recommends that people wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid direct contact with farm animals or wild animals.
