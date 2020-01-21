Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta praises the spirit and character of the Gunners | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML468d7f7737d52ddd96027ca982ed996511% %MINIFYHTML468d7f7737d52ddd96027ca982ed996512%

David Luiz was ejected on his return to the Stamford Bridge, but Arsenal defended himself to claim a 2-2 draw







Arsenal players celebrate during the 2-2 draw with Chelsea

Mikel Arteta praised the spirit of Arsenal for never saying die after they fought twice from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge even though David Luiz was ejected in the first half.

The Brazilian was shown a direct red card when he knocked down Tammy Abraham after a pass under the blow of Shkodran Mustafi, with Jorginho converting the resulting penalty.

But Gabriel Martinelli connected a separatist equalizer midway through the second period, before César Azpilicueta's left blow was canceled by Hector Bellerin's left blow three minutes from the end.

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's draw with Arsenal FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's draw with Arsenal

The goal of the full side secured a tie that felt like a victory for Arsenal, which only had two shots on goal for Chelsea's 19, but showed impressive resistance, and Arteta was delighted with his response backwards early.

"I am proud," he said in his post-match press conference. "The spirit they showed, the character, the struggle and the leadership were there.

"You really have to stand up. When someone makes a mistake and someone has to take a red card, it can happen in football."

"What can't happen is that we don't defend it later. All the players also did it with faith."

"I could feel at rest that they thought they could return to the game. I didn't expect Hector to mark with his left foot, obviously, but I'm very happy."

"We are playing with many young children and what they have shown tonight will be a great experience for them: to continue believing that in football, if you give it your all, anything can happen."

I thought about replacing Martinelli!

Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's first goal of a scorching counterattack

Arteta also praised Martinelli, 18, who scored for the second consecutive game in which he intervened for the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, saying he thought about replacing him, just to change his mind.

"To play in this stadium, as he has done, with 10 men, and play against (César) Azpilicueta, who in my opinion is one of the best defenders of the Premier, it takes courage to do so."

"I wanted to take it off several times because it seemed worn out and I had cramps, but the next minute is running 60 yards again.

"It's not just him. I think Laca (Alexandre Lacazette) is playing at a good level, even if he's not scoring, Nico (Nicolas Pepe) and everyone who is entering."

"They are fighting very hard in training to try to convince us to play more. When they question some things, I tell them to talk in the field and this is to talk in the field."

Arteta also explained why he refused to make a defensive substitution after Luiz retired, instead of keeping Granit Xhaka in the center next to Mustafi.

"I was thinking about that, but I didn't want to send that message to the team," he said.

"We decided to stay as we were and give the players a chance. I wanted to see how they could respond to that."