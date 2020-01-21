Check out these couples of the first row fashion week

Fashion Week it's back!
So is! During the next month, celebrities will come out in style as they head to parades around the world. Only a few days ago that the supermodel Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse He attended the Fendi fashion show in Milan. Photographers saw the elegant couple sitting in the front row at the fashion event, dressed from head to toe in designer outfits.
And they are not the only couple who sits in the front row in fashion shows! Over the years, couples on the list like it Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas Y Jessica Biel Y Justin Timberlake everyone has packed in the PDA during the front row in fashion week.
So, as the fashion month continues, we are looking back at all the couples of the fashion week of the first row of recent years! In the gallery below, we are seeing backlinks photos of Chrissy Teigen Y John legend, Megan fox Y Brian Austin Green, as well as many more celebrity duos at fashion events.
Check back the must-see moments of fashion week below!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020020 / rs_634x1024-200120131505-634-barbara-palvin-dylan-sprouse-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064782″ alt=”Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Fendi”/>
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
The supermodel and the Disney student sat in the front row at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on January 13.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829131744-634-Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027607″ alt=”Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Couples of Fashion Week”/>
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
The elegant couple held hands in the Vera Wang fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Stage at Lincoln Center in September 2013.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829133128-634-Jessica-Biel-Justin-Timberlake-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027635″ alt=”Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Couples of Fashion Week”/>
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
The couple remained close while attending the Paris68 Fall 2010 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Milk Studios in February 2010 in New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829132110-634-Salma-Hayek-Francois-Henri-Pinault-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1027610″ alt=”Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault, Couples of Fashion Week”/>
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault
The Oscar nominee and her entrepreneur boyfriend smiled for the cameras at the Stella McCartney fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2017.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829131531-634-Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027606″ alt=”Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Couples Fashion Week”/>
Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Days after his surprise wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019, the game of Thrones Star and the Jonas Brothers singer attended the 2020 Louis Vuitton Cruise show at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829130221-634-Cindy-Crawford-Rande-Gerber-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027602″ alt=” Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Couples Fashion Week”/>
Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber
The supermodel and Casamigos businessman sat in the front row in June 2016 at the Moschino Fashion Show in Los Angeles.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829132743-634-Megan-Fox-Brian-Austin-Green-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1027631″ alt=”Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, Couples of Fashion Week”/>
WireImage
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green
The couple have long embraced at the Emporio Armani Spring / Summer 2011 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Women's clothing in September 2010.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829125241-634-Chiara-Ferragni-Fedez-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1027600″ alt=”Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Couples Fashion Week”/>
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni, Fedez
The fashion blogger and her Italian rapper boyfriend joined their arms at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2019 in September 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829124454-634-Nick-Jonas-Priyanka-Chopra-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027587″ alt=”Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Couples of Fashion Week”/>
Rindoff / Charriau / Getty Images
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
The Jonas Brothers star and the Isn't romantic The actress showed her support at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2019.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829123813-634-Johannes-Huebl-Olivia-Palermo-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027586″ alt=”Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo, Couples Fashion Week”/>
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: the shows
Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo
The elegant couple attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829123238-634-Brooklyn-Beckham-Hana-Cross-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027570″ alt=”Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Couples Fashion Week”/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross
The photographer and the model showed their support for their mother at the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week in February 2019.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829123055-634-The-Weeknd-Bella-Hadid-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027568″ alt=”The Weekend, Bella Hadid, Fashion Week Couples”/>
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
The weekend, Bella Hadid
The former couple sat in the front row together at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019729 / rs_634x1024-190829132425-634-Sean-Penn-Charlize-Theron-Fashion-Week-Couples-JR-82919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1027618″ alt=”Sean Penn, Charlize Theron, Couples of Fashion Week”/>
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis through Getty Images
Sean Penn, Charlize Theron
The couple stayed together in the Christian Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2014-2015.
