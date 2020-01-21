Check out these couples of the first row fashion week

Fashion Week it's back!

So is! During the next month, celebrities will come out in style as they head to parades around the world. Only a few days ago that the supermodel Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse He attended the Fendi fashion show in Milan. Photographers saw the elegant couple sitting in the front row at the fashion event, dressed from head to toe in designer outfits.

And they are not the only couple who sits in the front row in fashion shows! Over the years, couples on the list like it Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas Y Jessica Biel Y Justin Timberlake everyone has packed in the PDA during the front row in fashion week.

So, as the fashion month continues, we are looking back at all the couples of the fashion week of the first row of recent years! In the gallery below, we are seeing backlinks photos of Chrissy Teigen Y John legend, Megan fox Y Brian Austin Green, as well as many more celebrity duos at fashion events.