Charles Barkley says it's time for Ben Simmons to shine for the Philadelphia 76ers | NBA News

NBA analyst Charles Barkley says Ben Simmons has reached a turning point in his season and now is the time to shine for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons tied his career record with 34 points and finished with a triple double to lead the Sixers to a 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Speaking in Within the NBA After the Philadelphia victory, Barkley, who spent his first eight seasons with the 76ers, praised the Simmons game since his teammate and star mate, Joel Embiid, fell with a broken ligament in his left hand.

"The Sixers have not had a leader. They just play the game strictly for talent. They don't have an identity," Barkley said.

"This is a time when Ben can't be passive. We now know that Joel (Embiid) is out of the equation. Ben has played very well since Joel was out."

"For Ben, this is his moment. I thought this was a turning point for his season. Now I can't wait for Joel to come back and see how they organized it."















Before facing the Nets, Simmons learned that he had been chosen as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between January 13 and 19. Simmons averaged 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists last week when the 76ers were 3-1.

Then he had a sensational start by winning the prize next week, accumulating 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

















"I mean, Ben Simmons was ridiculously dominant tonight," 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

A shipowner by skill but, at 6 feet 10 inches, a big man in size, Simmons played all over the floor for a team of 76ers missing from Embiid. The Nets tried to protect him with big men, but that didn't work out.

"I just came in with that mentality to win," said Simmons. "I know it will be difficult every time we play on teams like this."

Simmons shot 12 of 14 from the field in the fifth best consecutive game of his career with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season. The NBA leader in robberies had five of them.

















"Only his determination," Brown said when asked what impressed him most about Simmons' performance. "There was a determination, there was a spirit, there was a committed offensive and defensive performance that just wasn't going to let the team lose."

Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson each scored 15.

