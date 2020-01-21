Changes to the NFL Pro Bowl rules, explained: This is the new thing for 2020, including the experiment without a start

%MINIFYHTMLb7684fe073d53c6f2ab0a35e767009e011% %MINIFYHTMLb7684fe073d53c6f2ab0a35e767009e012%

The NFL will face Dua Lipa in the Pro Bowl 2020: the league is experimenting with two new rules for the game (we count) for Sunday's star game in Orlando (3 p.m. ET, ESPN).

One implies an alternative to side kicks. The other involves recipients and penalties.

Why is the NFL doing this? With the loose nature of the game, focused more on offense than defense, it is a good testing ground. Here is detailed what each rule really means:

1. Options after a successful field goal or attempt attempt without initial kick

When Team A scores, it has the following two options, for NFL Operations:

Team A may choose to give the ball to team B on the 25-yard line of team B, starting a new series of casualties with a first and 10.

Team A may choose to take the ball in their own 25-yard line for a fourth and 15 plays.

There are no kickoffs in the Pro Bowl after a team scores a field goal or a touchdown. Instead, a team can simply deliver the ball for a pseudo touchback, with the opponent assuming the resulting possession on their own 25.

However, this rule gives the scoring team the opportunity, in theory, to never leave the ball outside the initial possession of any half. Given the degree of difficulty of becoming fourth and 15, and the increased risk of giving the opponent the ball out of the red zone if there is a failed conversion, it is unlikely that the scoring team will take the second option frequently.

For the team that could still be delayed after the s score, converting the quarter and long is essentially the equivalent of trying to recover an initial kick, although with a (probably) higher success rate.

With the explosive nature of both offenses in the Pro Bowl, do not be surprised to see that a team becomes aggressive with the confidence that it can become at that distance and with a good play designed for it. That would be like trying a surprise side kick, only with the opponent knowing that a team is going to do it.

2. It is not a false start in a blink by flexed receiver

When an eligible receiver moves before the snap, it is not a false start if …

A flexible and eligible receiver in a two-point position that shudders or lifts one foot, as long as its other foot remains partially on the ground and restarts for a second before snap. A receiver who conforms to this exception is not considered "moving,quot; for the purposes of the Illegal Change rules.

The 11 offensive players have been set up for at least a full second and any eligible flexed receiver breaks their stance by lifting both feet.

This rule change is less interesting and will have a minimal impact on the game. According to regular season numbers, an open catcher or a tight end was marked by a false start on 139 combined occasions in 16 games, a 5 percent rate. Call this the exception of one foot down to the normal definition of a false start of a player who advances or simulates the start of a play when it is established, suddenly, quickly or abruptly.

However, unlike the fourth and 15 that replace the kick-off, this rule is logical and subtle enough to be implemented as a permanent change for regular NFL games.

The most important reason to watch the Pro Bowl is to see the highly qualified stars of the best teams having fun playing a game that doesn't count. These new rules are two more reasons to pay more attention to the action.