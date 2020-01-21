Carolina Hurricanes plays Dodgeball after defeating Winnipeg Jets

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

The Carolina Hurricanes took over business against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, defeating Manitoba visitors 4-1 after a couple of goals from the returning hero Justin Williams.

Then they celebrated as if it were 2004.

Taking the lead of Ben Stiller's classic comedy "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," the Hurricanes presented their latest Storm Surge celebration to the local crowd. After leading the crowd in the Skol Clap, Hurricanes players, divided into two teams and lined up in the blue lines, participated in a lively dodgeball game that included super serious comments from local television broadcasters.

As expected, the hurricane social media team took full advantage of the opportunity to add references to the film, which also starred Vince Vaughn.

They even combined their nickname "Bunch of Jerks,quot; with "Average Joe & # 39; s,quot;, the name of Vaughn's character team.

Tuesday's victory was the second consecutive for Carolina, contributing to the joyful atmosphere of the team's post-game antics before the NHL All-Star recess.