Candace Cameron Bure talks about her new life as an empty nest while launching a new children's book

Fuller House The star Candace Cameron Bure has started a new chapter in her life now that her three children have grown up and are out of the house. The 43-year-old actress opened up on life like an empty nest when she stopped. Good morning america to promote your new children's book Grow, Candace, Grow.

Cameron Bure has been married to retired hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996 and they have three children together: Natasha, 21, Lev, 19 and Maksim, 18. Although they warned him how quickly time would pass when he raised his children . He didn't really hit her until all his children moved out.

“My son turned 18 yesterday. My baby, ”said Cameron Bure. "And it's crazy, I don't have children at home anymore. It was very fast. Everyone says that, but when you're in the position you realize how fast it goes."

On the other hand, Candace says that Valeri loves his empty house, and he said he finally has time to do everything he wants to do.

Candace also talked about her new son's book and said that, since she no longer has children at home to read, she has started reading to her 130-pound Rottweiler, Boris. The actress even posted a video about it on Instagram.

As for her children, Candace's eldest, her daughter Natasha, is actually pursuing a career as an actress, and Hallmark's movie star says she supports her daughter anyway. Candace says she advised her daughter to remain true to herself while seeking a career as an actress, and also told her not to sign anything until she first asked her mother not to take advantage of her.

Candace admits that she is a very proud mother, and sometimes she looks at her children and wonders: "How did I give birth to them?" And "How did that happen?"

It is rare in Hollywood to see such a happy and successful family with parents who have been together for more than two decades. Candace Cameron Bure says that the secret of her and Valeri's strong marriage is that they make sure they spend time alone together as much as possible, and their glue is their faith in Jesus.

the Fuller House star said Persons magazine that when she and her husband argue, they always return to the Bible because that is the foundation of their marriage. Cameron Bure says it's not about winning and losing, it's about "making this trip together."

The second half of the final season of Fuller House It will be available for streaming on Netflix later this year. Y, Grow, Candace, Grow It is currently available where books are sold.



