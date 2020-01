Thousands of people in Honduras have left their homes in recent days, hoping to reach the United States.

Some have arrived in the Guatemalan city of Tecun Uman, which is located right on the border with Mexico.

But many are unaware that the United States has already put in place plans to send them back to Guatemala by airplanes if they manage to head north.

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports from Tecun Uman, Guatemala.