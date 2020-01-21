Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United: Will it happen? The | Soccer news

Fernandes starts for Sporting Lisbon in his semifinal match of the Portuguese Cup in Braga on Tuesday night

















Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth talks about the transfer proposed by Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United

The transfer proposed by Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisboa to Manchester United is proving to be the saga of transfers from the January window, but what is delaying the move?

The two clubs were about to reach an agreement worth up to £ 60 million for Fernandes, and the Portuguese midfielder appeared to say goodbye in Friday's derby loss to Benfica.

But the Primeira Liga club has raised its initial price for United's main transfer objective in January, and the new participation of agent Jorge Mendes seems to have caused the talks to reach another stalemate.

With the 25-year-old who starts Sporting in his Portugal Cup tie in Braga on Tuesday night, Sky sports news reporter Dharmesh Sheth Gives information about the state of play between the parties so far …

Bruno Fernandes has scored eight goals and attended six times for Sporting Lisbon in the First League this season

Are they united under media pressure?

We talked to someone who deals with Sporting on Tuesday morning who says that the "sharp edges,quot; of the agreement have yet to be finalized, but says both sides are getting closer to the price and, more importantly, to the payment structure .

What is evident is how much of this story is being promoted since the end of Lisbon: you wonder if the club is informing the media to pressure Manchester United to make this agreement.

The most recent information that comes out of Portugal is that there is a growing confidence that an agreement will be agreed this week, but there is very little, if there is anything, that leaves the United States.

What is clear is that all parties are willing to make the move.

Why the delay?

They have suggested a couple of things: the first is that Sporting wanted Fernandes to participate against Benfica last Friday and Braga on Tuesday night.

Another reason is the suspicion that United does not want to deal with agent Jorge Mendes, who has close ties with Sporting and helped facilitate a series of movements in the summer to help ease the club's financial problems.

In return, it is believed that Mendes wanted to participate in all future agreements involving Sporting. However, despite not being involved in the Fernandes negotiations, there is a suggestion that Mendes would still like to be paid according to his agreement with Sporting.

This could be the reason why there is a delay: Sporting seemed to have changed the rules of the game with respect to the sale price. Are they trying to cover what they might have to pay Mendes in the amount they want to charge Manchester United?

Will United yield to Sporting's request?

Make no mistake, United does not want to cover any deficits that Sporting would have caused by its payments to Mendes.

All this could be risky. Sporting knows how much United wants a creative midfielder and how much Fernandes wants, while United is aware of Sporting's financial difficulties.

They need the money, and the fastest way to ease their monetary concerns is to sell Fernandes.

This has to reach a critical point soon, only 10 days left before the window closes.

& # 39; Fernandes reminds me of Lampard & # 39;

Former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal praised Fernandes' skills by speaking in Sky Sports News transfer show, comparing Portugal's international with Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard for his playing style.

"Bruno Fernandes is a fantastic player of a very high level," said Carvalhal Sky Sports News & # 39; "He is 25 years old and his numbers are very easy to see.

"This season, so far, he scored eight goals and made six assists, and is a midfielder, not a striker or an extreme. He is a creative player, also a worker, he understands the game very well."

"He is an intelligent player, he is one of those players who speaks with his colleagues all the time, he is like an extension of the manager within the field because he understands absolutely everything that develops in the field."

"And he is also competitive, he is a player who defends, attacks, is box to box, has good passes and very good delivery in the box."

"With all due respect to Portuguese football, he is not doing anything in Portugal at the moment."

