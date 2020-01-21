Brooks Laich is "giving priority to pleasure,quot; amid marital speculation

Brooks Laich It is becoming personal.

Earlier this month, E! The news revealed exclusively that the athlete and his wife Julianne Hough They are going through a change in their relationship. According to a source, the Canadian hockey player and the former Dancing with the stars Professionals are "spending separate time,quot; while navigating together in their next chapter.

Amid the speculation, Brooks is opening up about his sex life in a new episode of How men think podcast During the episode, Brooks and co-host Gavin DeGraw They are asked if they think they are "great in bed," to which Brooks replies: "I don't know."

"One of my goals this year is to really explore, how to learn about sexuality," he continues. "The amount of time in my life I have studied hockey, athletics, nutrition training … people think that sexuality is just the sexual act, just having sex. There is much more."

Brooks continues to propose an "honest question," asking listeners: "Are you totally 100% expressed in your true sexuality with your partner? With everything you can't imagine having a better sex life, are you really there?"

After asking the question, Brooks says no.