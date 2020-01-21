Brooks Laich is "giving priority to pleasure,quot; amid marital speculation

Brooks Laich It is becoming personal.
Earlier this month, E! The news revealed exclusively that the athlete and his wife Julianne Hough They are going through a change in their relationship. According to a source, the Canadian hockey player and the former Dancing with the stars Professionals are "spending separate time,quot; while navigating together in their next chapter.
Amid the speculation, Brooks is opening up about his sex life in a new episode of How men think podcast During the episode, Brooks and co-host Gavin DeGraw They are asked if they think they are "great in bed," to which Brooks replies: "I don't know."
"One of my goals this year is to really explore, how to learn about sexuality," he continues. "The amount of time in my life I have studied hockey, athletics, nutrition training … people think that sexuality is just the sexual act, just having sex. There is much more."
Brooks continues to propose an "honest question," asking listeners: "Are you totally 100% expressed in your true sexuality with your partner? With everything you can't imagine having a better sex life, are you really there?"
After asking the question, Brooks says no.
"So that's one of your goals this year is to really dive, essentially that is a state of suffering. We're not 10 out of 10," Brooks continues. "Do you know who you are sexually? Not really in my heart, but I'm very excited for that trip. To really learn about sexuality and improve performance. Understanding who I am, who my wife is. That kind of dance." .
Later in the podcast, Brooks says he has a concept he wants to propose called "pleasure first."
"Then, the most important thing in your day is pleasure," he explains, adding that he has always tried to fit in the pleasure after a certain amount of activities in the day. "But what would happen if I looked at my life, and what would be the quality of my life if I woke up prioritizing pleasure as the most important thing in my day."
Brooks says that this concept of "pleasure first,quot; is something he is trying to explore in his life because pleasure has not been the first in the course of his life.
You can hear Brooks talk more about exploring sexuality in the previous podcast episode!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!