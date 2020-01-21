Briana DeJesus reveals plans to undergo breast reduction surgery!

%MINIFYHTML426c75254660e928809d266e0d8b7aeb12% %MINIFYHTML426c75254660e928809d266e0d8b7aeb13%

New year, new cup size! It turns out that Briana DeJesus is ready to make some modifications!

Apparently, the Teen Mom star is planning to undergo breast reduction surgery!

Yesterday he went to social networks to tweet that he is ready to get back under the knife, since he wants to drop several sizes of cups.

"Now I have to prepare for this trip to Miami," said its publication, which caused a fan to ask if he was going on vacation.

However, in response, she told the curious follower: "Noooooo to get some drinks."

And that was not all! Briana revealed today that her daughter, Nova, may have had something to do with her decision.

‘Yoooo today nova told me that I need to stop showing my chest and wonder what ????? U means cleavage. "Well mom, you have it," he joked.

Also, as soon as fans heard about his body modification plans, they started begging him not to!

One fan in particular, who claimed to be the same bra size, warned him that having such a small chest is "sad."

Another user told the reality star that her breasts are perfect as they are and that she should not change them in any way.

But then, someone wondered if Briana was also planning to reduce her butt, just to match her new chest.

In response, the MTV celebrity simply wrote: "Yupppppppp."

It seems that Briana has changed her mind as to what she likes to look like since 2016, she opened up on her surgeries to make her breasts and buttocks bigger and want more.

She told Radar Online at the time that "I'm going to get another breast augmentation. I'm going to get bigger. I had a breast augmentation a few months ago. It's a C now. I like the size they have, but I want to go more big ".



