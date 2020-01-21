Brazil will create & # 39; Amazon Council & # 39; to protect and develop forests | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTMLcac712cfe7550c4ba1eb7924ee661ef111% %MINIFYHTMLcac712cfe7550c4ba1eb7924ee661ef112%

Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, said Tuesday that he will create an "Amazon Council,quot; to protect and guarantee the "sustainable development,quot; of the world's largest rainforest, after intense criticism of its environmental policies.

The council will be led by the vice president of Brazil, General Hamilton Mourao, Bolsonaro said on Twitter, and will coordinate "various actions within each ministry focused on the protection, defense and sustainable development of the Amazon."

Plus:

Bolsonaro has previously said that his government is protecting the rainforest, but he wants economic development in the Amazon to improve the lives of its 30 million inhabitants, including its indigenous tribes. Environmentalists fear that it will accelerate deforestation.

%MINIFYHTMLcac712cfe7550c4ba1eb7924ee661ef113% %MINIFYHTMLcac712cfe7550c4ba1eb7924ee661ef114%

Under Bolsonaro, the number of fires in the Amazon reached a maximum of 10 years last year, which led world leaders to denounce their environmental history.

– Determined the criação do Conselho da Amazônia, be coordinated hair Vice President @GeneralMourao, using its own structure, and whose objective is to coordinate as several years in each ministry turned to protection, defense and sustainable development of Amazonia. – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 21, 2020

Translation: I have ordered the creation of the Amazon Council, which will be coordinated with the Vice President General Mourao, using its own structure, coordinate various actions within each ministry focused on the protection, defense and sustainable development of the Amazon.



On January 15, MapBiomas, an environmental group that monitors the rate of forest destruction said dThe reforestation of the Amazon rainforest of Brazil threatens to accelerate and generate greater global concern since no new fire prevention measures have been taken in the period prior to the dry season this year, according to Tasso Azevedo, group coordinator called MapBiomas that monitors the rate of destruction of the forest

"It would be expected to be worse than last year unless something really big happens in the next two or three months to avoid the high deforestation season that begins in May." Tasso Azevedo told the news agency Reuters.

The number of fires in the Amazon rainforest increased by 30.5 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, while deforestation increased by 85 percent, according to recent data published by the Brazilian space research agency, INPE.

The Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, is a bulwark against global warming due to the large amount of carbon dioxide that absorbs the heat it absorbs from the atmosphere. It also provides Brazil with hydroelectric power, and its abundant rainfall provides agriculture without irrigation.

The risks to the forest provoked a public protest in August when fires swept through the Amazon, causing strong international criticism.

Last week, Brazilian indigenous leaders called for concentration to protect the Amazon rainforest and its native tribes from what they called the "genocide, ethnocide and ecocide,quot; planned by Bolsonaro.

A manifesto signed Friday at the end of a four-day meeting in the Xingu reserve said Bolsonaro was threatening the survival of indigenous peoples with plans to allow commercial mining and livestock on their protected lands.

The invasions of reserves by loggers and illegal miners have increased since Bolsonaro took office last year, which led to violent clashes. At least eight indigenous leaders were killed last year in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.