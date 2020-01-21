Brazil accuses former Vale CEO of homicide for disaster in dam | Brazil news

Brazilian state prosecutors on Tuesday accused Fabio Schvartsman, the former executive president of mining giant Vale SA, and 15 other people killed by a disaster at a dam last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the accusatory document seen by Reuters news agency.

In addition to the homicide charges, Vale and TUV SUD, the German company responsible for inspecting the dam, were charged with environmental crimes. The 16 defendants had worked for Vale or TUV SUD, prosecutors said.

Plus:

The charges, which were filed almost a year after the collapse of a Vale dam in the state of Minas Gerais, represent an important step forward in the attempt of the Brazilian authorities to hold people criminally responsible for the disaster.

Reuters reported earlier this month that prosecutors were going to file criminal charges in the coming days.

Andressa de Oliveira Lanchotti, state prosecutor, told Reuters at the time that Vale and TUV SUD employees knew that the dam was at risk of collapsing and did not act. She said state prosecutors believed that TUV SUD had a significant interest in signing the safety of the dam, particularly after Vale dismissed a different inspection firm that refused to do so.

The collapse of the Vale tailings dam on January 25, 2019 in the city of Brumadinho was one of the world's deadliest mining accidents and eliminated $ 19 billion of Vale's market value in a single day.

Vale shares fell 2.5 percent in the afternoon trade in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

In a statement, TUV SUD said "it remains deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the dam in Brumadinho," adding that the company's thoughts "are with the victims and their families."

He added, however, that he believed that the causes of the accident had not yet been determined.

"We continue to offer our cooperation to the Brazilian and German authorities regarding the ongoing investigations," the company said.

Federal prosecutors and police are also investigating the Brumadinho disaster and could file additional charges at the federal level in the future.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comments from Reuters.