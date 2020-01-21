Brandon Manning of the Bakersfield Condors suspended by AHL for directing racial insult against the opponent

The AHL announced Tuesday that Bakersfield Condors defender Brandon Manning received a five-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct. Manning received a misconduct of the game in Monday's contest for using a racial insult towards a member of the Kingdom of Ontario under AHL Rule 23.9.

"Last night I made comments to an opposing player who were stupid and offensive," Manning said in a statement. "After the game, I spoke with the opposing player in person, for which I am very grateful. He allowed me to apologize and took full responsibility for what I said."

"To say that I have learned from this situation is insufficient and I promise to be better."

MORE: Akim Aliu talks about hazing experiences at the NHL

Bakersfield, an AHL affiliate of Edmonton Oilers, also issued a statement expressing disappointment at Manning's comments.

"We are aware of an unacceptable comment addressed to an Ontario Reign player by Bakersfield Condors defenders Brandon Manning during the game last night," said Keith Gretzky, general manager of the Condors / general assistant of the Oilers. "This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon's comment and fully support the decision of the American Hockey League. The Oilers and Condors organizations sincerely believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players about the proper conduct on and off the ice. "

The 29-year-old has played 255 games in the NHL, including nine this season with the Oilers, and recently appeared on November 2 against the San Jose Sharks. The Chicago Blackhawks changed it to the Oilers on December 30, 2018; Manning made his NHL debut in 2012 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Manning has four assists in 10 games with the Condors this season.