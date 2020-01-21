Bradley Cooper finds producers for Leonard Bernstein's biographical biography in Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips

WENN / Brian To / Cover / Avalon

Netflix's film about the composer's life with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, will be the continuation of the actor's direction & # 39; American Sniper & # 39; a & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39 ;.

Oscar nominees Martin Scorsese Y Todd Phillips are to produce Bradley Cooperis next Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix.

Cooper will direct, star and produce the film, about the composer's life with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, from a script he co-wrote with Josh Singer.

Steven Spielberg, who is currently completing a new musical version of Bernstein's best work: "West side story"- will also be among renowned producers.

Scorsese was selected to direct a Bernstein film in Paramount several years ago, but stepped aside to allow Cooper to take over, while concentrating on his Oscar nomination for Best Film. "the Irish"The main bosses are no longer involved with the film, according to Deadline sources. Cooper has been working closely with the Bernstein children to develop their follow-up as director of"A star has been born".