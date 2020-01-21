Brad Pitt is confused by the nickname of & # 39; Lover & # 39; by Leonardo DiCaprio

WENN / Avalon

In another part of an interview, the 56-year-old actor also talks about his friendship with his co-star of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;, admitting it was & # 39; easy & # 39; relate to him.

Brad Pitt was confused after his "Once upon a time in Hollywood"co-star Leonardo Dicaprio started calling him & # 39; lover & # 39 ;.

The actors starred side by side in Quentin TarantinoThe last film, in which they played Hollywood heartbreaker Rick Dalton and his doubles friend Cliff Booth, respectively. And the close link between the characters on screen was replicated by the stars between shots, with the couple becoming close friends.

However, Brad found himself somewhat bewildered when Leonardo devised a very affectionate nickname for him.

"& # 39; Lover & # 39 ;, he calls me & # 39; Lover & # 39;" Brad told Entertainment Weekly, shrugging and smiling. "It's a bit confusing, but I keep going."

Meanwhile, Brad calls Leonardo & # 39; LDC & # 39 ;, as he revealed when he shouted at his co-star in the Golden Globes after his award.

Reflecting on the "easy" link he built with Leonardo on and off the set, Brad explained: "You will find, with most of the boys, I would say that we are all supporting each other, we all have respect for each other, we all laugh a lot. And it sounds. And it's pretty easy. "

Both Brad and Leonardo have won numerous awards nominations for their roles in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and both are ready for the Oscars at the ceremony next month (February 2020).