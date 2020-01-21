Brad Pitt and Dax Shepard had a spectacular date with a pretty woman

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, a beautiful bromance was born.

In September Ellen Degeneres Surprised Dax shepard-his the Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Y Brad Pittis not. 1 admirer, with a small message from the star itself. "I'm a little in love with Dax Shepard," Pitt admitted in the clip played. And, as expected of anyone in that situation, Shepard was completely scared.

Or rather, he is still absolutely freaked out four months later. "I haven't got over it," he praised DeGeneres on Tuesday. "First, a dangerous move for you to do it only as a surprise while I was the guest host because, as I learned, there are many balls in the air here. OK? You're juggling very fast. And, you get hit with something like that, the love of your life telling you that it is not reciprocated, in fact, he likes you back, that is overwhelming. But I continued and we finished the show. "