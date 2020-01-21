Brad Pitt and Dax Shepard had a spectacular date with a pretty woman

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Once upon a time … in Hollywood, a beautiful bromance was born.
In September Ellen Degeneres Surprised Dax shepard-his the Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Y Brad Pittis not. 1 admirer, with a small message from the star itself. "I'm a little in love with Dax Shepard," Pitt admitted in the clip played. And, as expected of anyone in that situation, Shepard was completely scared.
Or rather, he is still absolutely freaked out four months later. "I haven't got over it," he praised DeGeneres on Tuesday. "First, a dangerous move for you to do it only as a surprise while I was the guest host because, as I learned, there are many balls in the air here. OK? You're juggling very fast. And, you get hit with something like that, the love of your life telling you that it is not reciprocated, in fact, he likes you back, that is overwhelming. But I continued and we finished the show. "
And since that momentous day, their romance has intensified.
"I went on a date with him," the Paternity Alum revealed. "I'm not kidding. In the style of Brad Pitt, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter, you think I'm lying, we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding a motorcycle. And only the two of us. I just got on. to this motorcycle track. "
With Shepard, he has been married to Kristen bell Since 2013, his departure really looked like something out of a fairy tale. (Or maybe The Bachelor.) "I felt like Beautiful woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Beautiful woman", the father of two sprouted." I was waiting for him to put that helicopter in Rodeo and let me go crazy in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, I wouldn't have been surprised. It was that amazing. "
"And then we went up and you know that he is everything you would expect," the 45-year-old continued. "He attacked that track as his character from Trojan. He is a warrior on two wheels. "
Unfortunately, Shepard only has one regret. "You know, when you ride motorcycles, you are in leather from head to toe," he explained to DeGeneres. "So, I wasn't seeing trapecia, no abs."
There is, however, always next time. "I hope the next date is a kind of beach community where we can splash a little," he added. "Brad, let's go to the beach, my friend."
Crossed fingers will soon become Instagram officers.
