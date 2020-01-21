Brad Pitt aims to play Willy Wonka in the planned restart of & # 39; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

Ryan Gosling and Donald Glover have also been linked to the part of the eccentric owner of the candy factory that was played by Johnny Depp in 2005.

Brad Pitt According to reports, he plans to play Willy Wonka in a new film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's story "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".

The production company of the star Plan B worked on the 2005 version of Tim Burton, starring Johnny Depp as an eccentric owner of the Willy candy factory, and is now involved in the early stages of production in a restart.

A source tells the British newspaper The Sun that Brad intends to take on the iconic role this time, as he wants to impress his ex-wife. Angelina JolieThey are six children.

"Plan B raised the idea that Brad played the role 15 years ago and could possibly be back on the table," the source reveals. "He is more intrigued than ever and would love the paycheck."

"Besides, it's the kind of movie that his youngest children have been bothering him to do for years, where he could unleash his silly and funny side like never before."

Revealing the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor is in serious conflict over the role, adds the source:" Brad has a passion for the story of Roald Dahl and Wonka's latest film put his company on the map. It would be a true choice of the left field, but Brad is certainly in dispute. "

Brad may have some competition for the role, however, as Ryan Gosling Y Donald Glover According to reports, they have also been linked to the party, played by the deceased Gene Wilder in 1971