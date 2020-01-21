Boston Celtics has the opportunity to make some noise in the Eastern playoffs, says Kenny Smith | NBA News

The Boston Celtics have the opportunity to make some noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs due to shooting creators Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, says NBA analyst Kenny Smith.

Walker scored 20 points to end a personal losing streak of his entire career against LeBron James and Tatum added a maximum of game 27 when the Celtics hit the Lakers 139-107 on Monday night.

Speaking in Within the NBA After the emphatic Celtics victory, Smith said Walker and Tatum's ability to create their own shot will be a significant advantage in the postseason.

"I think Boston has the opportunity to make noise because they have boys who are very difficult to protect."

"We all know that in playoff basketball, at least offensively, the first option often does not work. You have to go to Plan B or C. You must have boys who can create shots with 8-10 seconds or less in the clock shot When You are able to do that, you always have a comfort level.

Image:

Jayson Tatum rises for a dump in the defeat of the Lakers by the Celtics



"(With Boston) you have boys, two for sure, who can do it safely in Tatum and Walker."

Walker spoke to reporters after the game and was asked about his reaction by securing a victory over James for the first time in 29 attempts.

"I'm happy to have one at least, before he leaves," Walker said with a smile. "Who knows how long he can play, because he is simply amazing. But you know, he is only one. One and 28. He has defeated many players. I bet there are many people who don't have a winning record against LeBron James."

Walker's 28 games without a victory against James were second in NBA history only by Sherman's Douglas 0-30 record against Michael Jordan.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and took a technical foul after he hung himself on the edge with one arm and made fun of James after diving into him in the second quarter.

"I'm not going to lie, that was pretty nice, amazing," Brown said. "LeBron has got so many other boys. Just being out there against one of the best players to play is an honor. I always like that confrontation and it gives me a little extra boost."

James said there was no shame in being hit.

"Why would I take it personally? It's part of basketball," he said. "It's not the first time I get wet. It may not be the last time I get wet. But Jaylen has been playing exceptionally well this year. It was a good play."

















1:54



The highlights of the LA Lakers visit to the Boston Celtics in week 14 of the NBA



James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games. But the Celtics made 13 of their first 22 three-point attempts to open a 103-75 lead in the third quarter, the biggest against Los Angeles throughout the season, until Boston managed a 34-point game in the fourth.

"We were lucky enough to put the ball in the basket a lot," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens, whose team shot 56 percent overall. "The ball masking some things."

The Lakers' only visit to Boston this season attracted some celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and a handful of members of the New England Patriots.

James took advantage of the trip to Boston to enjoy a high school game that his son Bronny was playing in Springfield. The Lakers star reportedly made the 90-mile journey through the state in a helicopter.

"My routine broke today, but I wouldn't mind if I was seeing my family," he said. "It was a unique opportunity to see my son, live, play so close to where I am. So I don't care about any of that. Everything is secondary when it comes to my family."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.