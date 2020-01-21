Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani release a new music video for their latest duet, Nobody But You

During their four-year romance, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have never been shy to show the world how much they love each other. But, they have taken things to another level with their new video No one but you. The couple released the video for their last duo on Tuesday, and both Stefani and Shelton are spreading the news on social media.

"Some things you just can't imagine ✨ The #NobodyButYou video is now available! 🎬 I have to shoot with my best friends @BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller ❤️ I didn't see it coming but I'm so happy about that!" Stefani wrote on Instagram! .

Shelton and Stefani released the video less than a week before they perform the song at the Grammy Awards. Introduce the couple enjoying different dates, including one in a restaurant where they share a plate of chips, and there are homemade video clips of the Shelton Ranch in Oklahoma.

The couple enjoys a quiet moment at the lake and driving on rural roads while singing about how they want to spend every moment with the person they are in love with. Stefani and Shelton's love is shown in its entirety in the video as they snuggle on different sofas, take selfies and play with their dogs.

It's hard to believe, but Stefani admitted last fall during an interview on SiriusXM Radio Andy that he had no idea that Shelton "was a human being on this planet,quot; until he met him in season 9 of The voice. After their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015.

Stefani says Shelton is "magical,quot; and "literally a unicorn,quot; because wherever he goes people are attracted to him. The Make Me Like You The singer added that Shelton is "an incredible talent."

The couple bought a house together in Los Angeles in 2019, and he has a close relationship with the three children he shares with Rossdale: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 5. Although Shelton and Stefani closed numerous rumors of commitment. times, Voice Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradburry students believe that a proposal is coming.

Dad said We weekly In December, she is sure that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will end up together and live happily ever after.

the 2020 Grammy Awards On Sunday, January 26, it will be broadcast on CBS.



