Bhad Bhabie enters Instagram ranting against the father, urges him to get & # 39; mental help & # 39;

Instagram

This comes after Ira Peskowitz writes on his Facebook page to address images that show Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann, allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the young raptor.

Up News Info –

Bhad Bhabie & # 39; s (Danielle Bregoli) Instagram's rest is short lived. Not long after the young rapper returned to social media, she entered Instagram Live to take pictures of her own father while he criticized her mother's fatherhood towards her.

"Then, there is a video of the mother with mental disorders hitting my daughter once more and she was removed from her Instagram," Ira Peskowitz wrote on her Facebook page after online images appeared showing Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann, allegedly in a physical altercation with Bhabie "But it shows that the mother continually beats my daughter and the State Attorney's office calls it Corporal Punishment!"

"#Judge Delgado, you had no idea and you have no idea what my daughter is going through now and in the past," he continued. "You had the responsibility to protect a child and defend my parental rights … You failed …"

While Ira seemed to defend her, Bhabie was not impressed. When posting a screenshot of the publication, the "Cash Me Outside" star wrote in the caption: "I want a restraining order against this man. This is my biological father but he is also the same man who abandoned my mother when I was three years old". months old for a stripper that he met in Canada and then married her on March 27, 2004, the day after my first birthday, that he wasn't there. "

"He never wanted to see me the only time the court forced him to see me, he decided & # 39; cancel & # 39 ;. This man didn't want to do anything with me until he made me famous." "Not to mention that he also signed his rights in exchange for 20k."

"This man makes a big problem with everything I can't even publish a video as a joke without this man making him seem more than he is. He just wants him to be enlightened when he really needs mental help! This man is mentally ill! "He not only cheated on my mom with strippers but also men," Bhabie concluded, before adding the hashtag of #seekhelp.

Not enough, the raptress took her Instagram Live to express her frustration against her father. "You haven't done a damn mother thing for me all my life," he said while in a car. "When my mother had breast cancer, she stopped working to take care of me. What the hell were you doing?"