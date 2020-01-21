Bhad Bhabie ends the Instagram pause to throw the father in the trash: "You can't do anything!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
Logo

Bhad Bhabie ended his brief pause on Instagram, and connected online Monday to criticize his biological father and say, "You're not crap."

The teenage rapper published a screenshot of a Facebook post that his father wrote, accusing his mother of physically abusing her and blaming the judge for not defending her parental rights.

Bhad Bhabie says he wants a restraining order against him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here