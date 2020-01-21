Bhad Bhabie ends the Instagram pause to throw the father in the trash: "You can't do anything!"

Bhad Bhabie ended his brief pause on Instagram, and connected online Monday to criticize his biological father and say, "You're not crap."

The teenage rapper published a screenshot of a Facebook post that his father wrote, accusing his mother of physically abusing her and blaming the judge for not defending her parental rights.

Bhad Bhabie says he wants a restraining order against him.

"I want a restraining order against this man. This is my biological father, but he is also the same man who abandoned my mother when he was three months old for a stripper he met in Canada and then married her on March 27, 2004 .day after my first birthday, that he was not there, "he wrote.

"He never wanted to see me the only time the court forced him to see me, he decided to,quot; cancel. "This man didn't want to do anything with me until he made me famous. Not to mention that he also signed his rights in 20k exchange. This man makes a great problem with everything I can't even post a video as a joke without this man making it look more than it is. All he wants is a focus when he really needs mental help! He's mentally ill. He wasn't just cheating on my mother with strippers but also the men #seekhelp ".

She continued her tirade against her father during a live broadcast session.