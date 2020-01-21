Bernie Sanders responds to Hillary Clinton by saying "nobody likes,quot;

Bernie Sanders has officially responded to Hillary Clinton's previous comments that "nobody likes,quot;, and surprisingly she doesn't bother. Instead, he is focusing on the Trump political trial hearing that has officially started.

Earlier this week, social networks exploded when comments by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton revealed what she really feels for Bernie Sanders. The comments were taken from an upcoming Hulu documentary simply titled "Hillary," which is a four-hour docuseries that will be released on the broadcast service on March 6th.

In the highly circulated quote from the movie, Hillary brutally says this about Bernie:

“He was in Congress for years. He had a senator who supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he did nothing. He was a career politician. Everything is nonsense and I feel so bad that people got caught up in that. "

When asked if she would support him if she became the democratic candidate for president, she said the following:

"I am not going there yet. We are still in a very vigorous primary season. However, I will say that it is not just him, it is the culture that surrounds him. He is his leadership team. They are his prominent supporters. He is his Bernie Bros in line and its relentless attacks against many of its competitors, particularly women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that it has allowed this culture, not only allowed, (it) seems to really support it a lot. ”

A few hours after his comments spread online, Bernie responded with his own opinion on this, and does not seem to care too much:

“My focus today is at a monumental moment in the history of the United States: the political trial of Donald Trump. Together, we will advance and defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States. "

Bernie went on to say that Hillary was entitled to her opinion. When the reports asked her why she feels she is still talking about her brutal political battle in 2016, she replied: "I don't know, ask her."

Roommates, what do you think about this?