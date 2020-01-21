Baseball Hall of Fame: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens face the best opportunity in Cooperstown in the 2021 vote

%MINIFYHTML8b79d63e0b5690e6b32ac73b124acb8411% %MINIFYHTML8b79d63e0b5690e6b32ac73b124acb8412%

Time is running for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

The two alleged controversial PED users will enter their ninth year on the ballot of the Baseball Hall of Fame when the voting for the 2021 class begins, and the voting has been cruel to them in recent years. While both players were clear and distant talents from the Hall of Fame, the whispers of steroid use have clouded their legacies and could completely take them out of the Hall of Fame.

But the 2021 Hall of Fame ballot could be a benefit for both of you: with the field for the first time players and those who return quite weak and very debatable, the next class of Cooperstown residents could present names like Bonds and Clemens after all.

Apart from that, there is the candidacy of some intriguing and recurring players to whom BBWAA will give them a stronger and longer look during the process.

Here is an early look at some of the most intriguing names on the 2021 Hall of Fame ballot.

The candidacy of Bonds and Clemens

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are entering Year 9 on the ballot, and time is running out, considering the 10-year limit for players on the ballot. But given the lightness of the 2021 ballot in the safe fire, the Hall of Fame members of the first vote, really, there are none, then perhaps voters who wish to complete their 10-vote ballot could shake them fair.

While Bonds and Clemens are still unsure of the elections, they have gained a good amount of momentum in recent years. In 2016, Bonds finished with 45.3 percent of the votes, while Clemens finished with 46 percent. Since then, both players have been on a steady rise but have not yet exceeded the 60 percent mark, but they are getting closer and closer. A change in the mentality of voters will be needed for that to happen.

A lot of this comes down to how you feel about the "use,quot; of Hall of Fame baseball. Along with statistics and achievements, there is also a simple question that should be asked: Can you tell the story of baseball without including the player? For both Bonds and Clemens, possibly the best players in their respective positions in baseball history, you just can't.

Baseball has been historically impure. If we continue trying to bleach their history, then we will learn nothing and teach nothing in the process.

The last hurray of Curt Schilling?

Schilling is not in the Hall of Fame for … reasons. Semi-specifically, more of those reasons are for things outside the field than in and after retirement.

Schilling has 79.8 fWAR for his career, 3.46 ERA / 3.23 FIP, 3,116 strikeouts and finished in the top five in the Cy Young vote three times, with two No. 2 finals. Their numbers say he should already be in the Hall of the Fame. Some hit him for being a "compiler,quot;, but the durability of a starting pitcher should not be detrimental.

Schilling will also be in his ninth year on the ballot and has been winning votes for the past four years. He is a three-time World Series winner and has a World Series MVP, for his performance in 2001 with the Diamondbacks, turning the Yankees into the Fall Classic. It seems that voters have been more open to keeping Schilling on the ballot: the longer he stays out of public view.

Notable first timers

Mark Buehrle: Buehrle is a better pitcher than you probably remember. He has 60.1 bWAR in his career, but the numbers of strikeouts, ERA and FIP are not really Hall of Fame levels. He has a perfect game and a game with no hits on his resume, so he has that for him.

A.J. Burnett Burnett was one of baseball's most electrifying pitchers when he was in. The problem is that I was more off than I was. He has more than 2,500 strikeouts in his career, but he also allowed 263 home runs in his career, almost one for every nine innings.

Michael Cuddyer: "Cuddy,quot; was an unconditional in the garden for the Twins for a long time, but his below-average defensive skills and lack of true offensive skills will leave him outside looking inward.

Torii Hunter: Hunter was a dazzling central gardener, known for his outstanding reel catches. However, overall, Hunter was an inconsistent gardener according to DRS (19 by Fangraphs). He had very good power, hit 353 home runs in his career, with his wRC + falling below 100 only once between 2001 and 2014. Hunter is an interesting case, but he probably won't, at least not in the first vote

Tim Hudson: Hudson will be a hotly contested name in the voting season later this year. He was very good at being a great pitcher during his career, but he doesn't reach any of the "magic numbers,quot; for pitchers, if he finds value in that kind of thing. He has 222 career wins, 2,080 strikeouts and finished in the top five in Cy Young by voting twice. He is another candidate for the Great Hall.

Nick Swisher: Swisher belongs to a Hall of Fame somewhere for being an exciting and favorite fan player. His best years were with the Yankees between 2009 and 2012, but he simply doesn't have the resume to enter.

Barry Zito: Another third of that legendary trio of initial A pitchers from the 2000s, Zito's career was, at best, enigmatic. Known for its devastating 12 to 6 curve, he won the 2002 Cy Young Award as part of the "Moneyball,quot; A (a convenient omission of the film), and was one of the best starters in the American League in the coming seasons. . The second part of Zito's career, pitching with the Giants between 2007 and 2013, was less friendly: he launched a 4.62 ERA across the bay with an ERA of 87.

Intriguing names returning to the ballot in 2021

Billy Wagner It was as dominant as a reliever does. Despite not having the saves or Mariano Rivera's record, Wagner had 1,196 strikeouts in his career (excluding the postseason). That's only 23 more than Mariano Rivera, but Wagner did it in 380 fewer entries. I should have more consideration to move forward.

Here is a list of players who have more than 300 homers and more than 200 defensive races saved in their career: Adrian Beltre and Andruw Jones That's. That is the list. Jones may not have had the longevity of other players, but he deserves more love on the ballot than he has received; He was one of the best two-way players the league saw in the 90s and early 2000s, and perhaps never.

With 60 bWAR in his career, Bobby Abreu He was a very good player for a long time. He had a good eye on the plate going through his life-long OBP of .395 and was a faithful gardener. He is another candidate for the Great Hall, but perhaps not the best.

Todd Helton It will be a name to watch over in the coming years. Helton was a dominant offensive player for Colorado for 17 years, and was also a very good first defensive baseman. The end of his career was marred by injuries, but Helton has a chance the longer he stays on the ballot.

Scott Rolen He was an excellent defender in his career, accumulating 175 DRS per baseball reference. Only another third baseman in the Hall of Fame has more than 100 DRS, and that's Mike Schmidt. Rolen was an excellent versatile player in his career and deserves a longer look from the voters.

Andy Pettitte He has more than one full season of openings (44) in postseason games. 2021 will be his third year on the ballot, but his case is complex. Releasing during the height of the steroid era, Pettitte had a 3.85 ERA in his career (3.74 FIP) in 18 major league seasons. It seems that Pettitte will be destined to stay on the ballot until his tenth year.

There are 27 players who are members of the 500 home run club. Eighteen of those players are in the Hall of Fame. Three of them are currently on the ballot, and will be in 2021: Sammy Sosa, Gary Sheffield Y Manny Ramirez Not surprisingly, all three have been linked to PED at some time.